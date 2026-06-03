Nigeria: ASUU Strike Grounds Activities At Benue University

Academic activities at the Rev. Fr. Moses Orshio Adasu University, Makurdi (MOAUM), formerly Benue State University (BSU), have been paralysed following an indefinite strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), over unresolved welfare and other related issues affecting its members.

The strike, which commenced on June 1, 2026, brought academic operations to a halt across both campuses on Tuesday, shortly after undergraduate students concluded their first semester examinations.

Postgraduate students, however, were yet to begin their examinations before the industrial action was declared, worsening uncertainty around the academic calendar.

A postgraduate student, Fanen Moses, called on the Visitor to the university and Governor of Benue State, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, alongside the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Timothy Terseer Alabar, and ASUU leadership to urgently resolve the dispute to prevent further disruption.

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"As students we are calling on Governor Alia, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Alabar and ASUU leadership to resolve this strike issue. Academic calendar should not be affected," he said.

Students who arrived on campus on Tuesday were seen returning home as lecture halls and offices remained locked in compliance with the strike directive.

Non-academic staff, however, continued their duties as they are not part of the ASUU industrial action.

ASUU had earlier announced the commencement of the indefinite strike following a congress meeting held on June 1, 2026.

In a strike notice addressed to the vice-chancellor, the union said the action was approved by its National Executive Council (NEC) after extensive deliberations on unresolved welfare concerns.

The union said the strike became necessary due to the failure of university authorities to address long-standing welfare issues despite repeated engagements and assurances.

It expressed concern over what it described as the continued neglect of members' welfare, warning that it had negatively affected morale and productivity.

ASUU therefore directed all members to withdraw their services with immediate effect.

The notice, jointly signed by the chairperson of ASUU-BSU, Comrade Ali Sule Ako, and Secretary, Comrade Daniel N. Chile, stated that the strike would remain in force until meaningful progress was made in resolving the outstanding issues.

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The development has raised fresh concerns among students and stakeholders over possible disruption of the academic calendar if the dispute is not resolved promptly.