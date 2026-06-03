Zimbabwe: Justice Minister Tables Constitutional Amendment Bill No.3 in Parliament As Debate On Mnangagwa Term Extension Set to Begin

JUSTICE Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi on Tuesday tabled the controversial Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment Bill No. 3 (CAB3) in the National Assembly.

The bill proposes constitutional changes that include extending the presidential term to seven years from five, extending President Emmerson Mnangagwa's tenure to 2030. It also seeks to shift the presidential vote from the public to parliament.

The bill was introduced before a full House at the New Parliament Building in Mt Hampden, with both ZANU PF and opposition legislators in attendance.

"Mr Speaker, I rise to present the Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment Bill No. 3 of 2026. The bill introduces a set of structured reforms that, taken together, reinforce constitutional governance, strengthen democratic institutions, clarify institutional mandates, and harmonise Zimbabwe's constitutional order with tested practices," Ziyambi said.

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Speaking to journalists after the sitting, Ziyambi said debate on the bill commences Wednesday following its First Reading in Parliament.

He noted that, as a constitutional amendment bill, it does not require scrutiny by the Parliamentary Legal Committee before debate can begin.

"We formally introduced the bill for the first time in Parliament, which means we had the First Reading. Wednesday, the Second Reading will open debate for parliamentarians to contribute their views.

"I am feeling good. The process must start and I am sure we have started on a good footing. Most MPs were in the House, which indicates overwhelming support from members of Parliament," he said.

He welcomed lawmakers' willingness to engage with the proposed legislation.

"I am confident it is progressive legislation which we must proceed to enact," Ziyambi added.

While declining to provide timelines for the remaining legislative stages, the minister said government intended to allow full debate on the bill.

"We will see as we go, but we want to make sure everyone has been given a chance to debate. We will not stifle debate," he said.

ZANU PF Chief Whip Pupurai Togarepi said, "Wednesday we go to the Second Reading and the report will be presented for members' scrutiny. After that we move to Committee Stage, where we will examine every section. We expect robust debate. The Minister of Justice will then decide overall what to add, subtract, or remove."

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The bill has already generated intense political debate, with critics arguing that some of its provisions could fundamentally alter Zimbabwe's constitutional framework, while supporters say the amendments are necessary to strengthen governance and institutional efficiency.