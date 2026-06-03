Nigeria: Prostitution's No Job, Trafficking Survivors Warn Nigerian Girls

Three Nigerian women trafficked to Mali under the guise of securing legitimate jobs have recounted harrowing experiences of sexual exploitation, torture and abuse, after returning home through the intervention of the Global Anti-Human Trafficking Organisation, GAHTO.

The victims, identified as Becky, 35, Blessing, 24, and Miracle Yakubu, 23, narrated how they were deceived by traffickers who promised them decent jobs in Lagos, only to force them into prostitution, after transporting them across several borders into Mali.

The survivors, who spoke in Lagos, shortly after their rescue, said they endured weeks of violence, threats and inhumane treatment in the hands of traffickers who preyed on their vulnerability and economic hardship.

For Becky, a widowed mother of three from Jos, Plateau State, the journey began with what she believed was an opportunity to improve the lives of her children.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"The journey was not sweet," she said tearfully.

"They told us we were coming to Lagos to work. But when we reached Lagos, the driver suddenly said we were going to Cotonou. Before we knew it, we found ourselves there. If we refused to work, we faced serious attacks."

According to her, a man from her community introduced her to a woman who claimed she would secure a shop job for her in Lagos.

"He said there were jobs for us in Lagos. They connected me to one madam who promised I would work in her shop. I believed her because I wanted a better life for my children," she said.

Becky said despite warnings from her sister, she embarked on the trip out of desperation after the death of her husband.

"My sister warned me not to go, but I refused because I wanted to provide for my children," she added.

However, upon arrival in Mali, she discovered the true nature of the work.

"I didn't know the job was prostitution disguised as legitimate work. I didn't know it meant sleeping with different men. Anytime I refused, they beat me," she said while displaying injuries sustained during repeated assaults.

She described her stay in Mali as "hell," alleging that the traffickers constantly used violence and intimidation to prevent victims from escaping.

Similarly, Blessing, a 24-year-old mother of two, said poverty pushed her into accepting the offer.

"I travelled on April 26 from Jos because the woman who sponsored our trip told me she had jobs for me.

"I left my children and my aged father at home because I wanted to earn a living. My father approved the journey because he believed it was genuine employment. He never knew it was prostitution."

Miracle, the youngest among the victims, said she joined the trip after hearing about the supposed Lagos job opportunity from Blessing.

"It was Blessing who told me about the work in Lagos, so I followed her," she said.

According to Miracle, suspicion arose when the group arrived in Lagos and were suddenly informed they would continue the journey to Cotonou before eventually ending up in Mali.

"When we arrived, my madam told us to start working. I asked her what kind of work because they told me I would work in a shop. She said it was prostitution," she recounted.

Miracle disclosed that she and Blessing attempted to escape from the trafficking ring but were caught.

"We tried to flee, but I was caught. They stabbed me with a broken bottle and beat me mercilessly. They accused me of trying to run away with the money they spent bringing me to Mali," she said.

According to her, the traffickers later became frightened after her photograph was circulated publicly by concerned persons and authorities searching for her.

"When my madam saw that authorities were looking for me, she became scared and ordered me to return to Nigeria," she added.

Before the incident, Miracle said she worked at an orthopaedic hospital and never imagined she could become a victim of human trafficking.

"Prostitution is not a job," she said firmly.

"I want young girls to be careful about strangers promising jobs outside the country. Stay in your hometown and look for something genuine."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Reacting to the development, President of GAHTO, Mr. Prosper, raised concerns over increasing cases of labour exploitation involving Nigerians trafficked to Egypt.

According to him, some traffickers and sponsors confiscate the international passports of victims upon arrival and subject them to exploitative labour for periods ranging from 18 to 24 months without payment.

"We will forward the names of those involved to the appropriate security agencies, so they can be placed on watchlists and arrested," he stated.

He further disclosed that members of the Yoruba community had repeatedly complained about agents and sponsors who allegedly seize the passports of trafficked Nigerians and subject them to harsh and inhumane conditions in Egypt.

For Becky, Blessing and Miracle, survival has become a second chance at life.

But even as they attempt to rebuild their lives, the scars of betrayal, violence and exploitation remain fresh reminders of the dangers hidden behind promises of greener pastures abroad.