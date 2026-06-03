Nigeria: Cholera Outbreak Deepens in Borno, 37 Dead As Senators Demand Emergency National Response

ABUJA --SENATORS from the 19 Northern states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), under the aegis of the Northern Senators Forum (NSF) have commiserated with victims of Cholera Outbreak in Borno State, calling for an immediate action against the disease.

The fast-spreading cholera outbreak in Borno State has killed 37 people and infected more than 3,000 others across seven local government areas, prompting urgent calls from northern lawmakers for a coordinated national emergency response.

In a statement issued yesterday night in Abuja, the Chairman of the forum, Senator Abdulaziz Musa Yar'Adua, APC, Katsina Central, the Northern Senators described the outbreak as a "serious and unfolding public health emergency" requiring immediate and sustained intervention from federal and state authorities.

The Senators expressed deep concern over the spread of the disease in Maiduguri Metropolitan Council and Jere Local Government Area, which have emerged as the epicentres of the outbreak, with infections also reported in Mafa, Konduga, Monguno, Ngala and Magumeri.

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According to them, rising case numbers are already putting pressure on health infrastructure, particularly in communities with limited access to clean water, sanitation and hygiene services.

The Senators have urged the Federal Government to deploy emergency medical teams, strengthen disease surveillance systems, and supply essential treatment materials to affected areas to curb further deaths.

The Upper Chamber has also called for urgent rollout of oral cholera vaccines in high-risk locations, especially internally displaced persons (IDP) camps, which they identified as particularly vulnerable due to overcrowding and poor sanitation conditions.

The lawmakers have said that beyond immediate medical response, there was also the need for large-scale water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) interventions, warning that contaminated water sources and unsafe waste disposal practices remain key drivers of transmission.

They further called for an aggressive public awareness campaign to educate residents on preventive measures, including proper handwashing, safe food handling, and early reporting of symptoms to health facilities.

While acknowledging the efforts of the Borno State Ministry of Health and international partners such as the World Health Organization, UNICEF and Médecins Sans Frontières, the Forum insisted that only a stronger federal emergency intervention can prevent the outbreak from worsening.

The development comes amid growing concerns from health experts that recurring cholera outbreaks in northern Nigeria are being fuelled by weak sanitation infrastructure, flooding, and overcrowded settlements--conditions that continue to expose millions to preventable disease outbreaks.

The statement read, "We, the Northern Senators Forum, commiserate with the government and good people of Borno State over the tragic loss of 37 lives to the ongoing cholera outbreak. We also extend our heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost loved ones. May the Almighty Allah grant the departed eternal rest and give their families the fortitude to bear this painful loss.

"We are deeply concerned by reports of over 3,000 cases across 7 local government areas, with Maiduguri Metropolitan Council and Jere bearing the heaviest burden. The 1% case fatality rate and the strain on health infrastructure described by the Borno State Contributory Healthcare Management Agency constitute a serious public health emergency. In light of this, we call on the Federal Government, through the Federal Ministry of Health and NCDC, in collaboration with the Borno State Government, to take the following immediate steps:

"Deploy emergency medical support: Dispatch NCDC rapid response teams, clinicians, and adequate supplies of IV fluids, ORS, and antibiotics to overwhelmed treatment centers.

"Fast-track cholera vaccination: Accelerate the rollout of oral cholera vaccines to MMC, Jere, Mafa, Konduga, Monguno, Ngala, and Magumeri, prioritizing IDP camps and flood-prone communities.

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"Strengthen WASH interventions: Provide emergency potable water, water treatment tablets, and sanitation facilities. Launch an aggressive campaign against open defecation and poor waste disposal, especially as the rainy season increases contamination risks.

"Scale public awareness: Intensify community sensitization on hand hygiene, safe food preparation, and early reporting of symptoms to health facilities.

"We commend the Borno State Ministry of Health and partners including WHO, UNICEF, and MSF for their ongoing response efforts, and we urge the Federal Government to provide all necessary resources to contain this outbreak before the rainy season worsens it.

"The health and safety of our people must remain our collective priority."

ENDS