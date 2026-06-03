Nigeria: Cholera - Borno Records 274 New Cases in 24hrs As Toll Hits 4,204

The Borno cholera case has jumped from 3000 cases to 4204 cases, as 274 fresh cases were recorded within 24 hours, with the death toll rising to 39 deaths.

The incident manager, Public Health Emergency Operation Centre, Dr Jacob Thlizer, gave the update on Tuesday during a sensitisation meeting on preventive measures and curative management of acute water diarrhoea for 27 local government areas and stakeholders in Maiduguri.

He said in the last 24 hours, 274 new cases were recorded across 36 wards in seven local government areas of the state.

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Thlizer said the new suspected cases in the last 24 hours is 274, while the total suspect cases line listed is 4,204 recorded from 36 wards in the seven local government areas, including Jere, Bama, Kaga, Mafa, Kwarya Kusar, MMC, Konduga, Monguno, Maigumeri and Ngala, were affected.

"In total, we now have 39 deaths: in Jere, 1,214; in Bama, 8; in Kaga, 18; in Mafa, 184; in Kwarya Kusar, 8; in MMC, 2,404; in Konduga, 275; in Monguno, 90; in Maigumeri, 1; and in Ngala, 2 cases were recorded," he said.

He, however, noted that the state government has embarked on response actions to the sudden spike in the disease.

"The state government had activated IMS, coordinated meetings with all health actors in the state, created awareness in hotspot locations, and procured commodities," he added.

The Permanent Secretary in the state's Ministry of Health and Human Services, Shetima Muhammad, said the government has activated response strategies.

"The Ministry of Health has established dedicated health centres, namely the emergency and infectious disease centre in Njimtilo and an infectious disease camp with over 1,000 beds at Nganaram to treat the affected people.

"Graciously, the executive governor of Borno State, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, has already listed camps where drugs and consumables will be delivered to people that are taken there," he said.

He called on residents across the state to maintain proper hygiene and report any cholera symptoms to health facilities.

Speaking earlier, the Secretary to the Borno State Government (SSG), Bukar Tijani, assured that the government will provide necessary support to health institutions across the state in preventing the spread of the virus.

"I want to thank you and commend your efforts. I want to say that if there are any hitches anywhere, please let us know so that we can confront this menace.

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"In the last three or four days, a lot of efforts have been made, and I believe that this sensitisation is also a great step," he explained.