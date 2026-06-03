Nigeria: Benue Varsity ASUU Declares Indefinite Strike Over Unpaid Benefits, Others Issues

The Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, Benue State University, BSU, Branch, has announced an indefinite, total and comprehensive strike action, citing unresolved welfare concerns, pension issues, unpaid promotion arrears, and alleged violations of due process in the institution's governance.

The decision was reached during the Union's Congress meeting held on Monday, June 1, 2026, after what ASUU described as years of unsuccessful engagement with the University Administration, Governing Council, and Benue State Government over critical issues affecting staff welfare and the university system.

In a statement jointly signed by the Chairperson of ASUU-BSU, Comrade Dr. Ali Ako, and the Branch Secretary, Comrade Prof. Daniel Chile, the Union said all efforts to secure lasting solutions had failed, leaving members with no option but to embark on industrial action.

According to the union, the strike became necessary following persistent concerns over the non-payment of pensions and gratuities, irregular pension remittances, lack of an effective health insurance scheme, outstanding promotion arrears, wage award arrears, incomplete implementation of salary adjustments, excessive taxation, and what it described as a breach of democratic governance procedures in the appointment of the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic).

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The union expressed concern over the plight of retired university staff who have allegedly remained unpaid years after leaving service.

"Many retired staff members have remained unpaid for years after retirement. Some have died without receiving their entitlements, while others continue to face severe hardship despite dedicating their productive years to the service of the University," the Union stated.

It described the situation as unacceptable and contrary to the principles of fairness and social justice.

The Union also faulted the university for failing to provide an effective health insurance scheme for staff despite repeated appeals.

According to the statement, lecturers have often relied on personal contributions to assist colleagues battling serious health challenges. ASUU noted that although staff were recently directed to enroll in a health insurance programme, the required counterpart funding had not been provided, rendering the scheme ineffective.

The Union further raised concerns about the contributory pension scheme introduced in 2020, alleging that employer contributions have been remitted irregularly.

"The failure of Government to consistently provide counterpart funding has created uncertainty and concern among staff, with no satisfactory resolution in sight," the statement added.

ASUU-BSU accused the authorities of failing to pay financial benefits attached to staff promotions dating back to 2018.

The Union said despite several meetings with management and government officials, promotion arrears remained outstanding, creating frustration among academic staff.

It also disclosed that workers were owed approximately 22 months of the 25 and 35 per cent wage award arrears before the administration recently paid only five months after learning of the Union's plans to embark on industrial action.

"The Union rejects this piecemeal approach and insists on a comprehensive settlement," the statement said.

On salary matters, ASUU-BSU lamented what it described as the incomplete implementation of the Consequential Adjustment to Academic Salaries (CATA) agreement.

While acknowledging that implementation commenced in January 2026, the Union said only part of the arrears had been paid and promised follow-up payments had not materialized.

It further accused authorities of abandoning an agreement reached in 2017 on the applicable tax regime for university staff.

According to ASUU, the resulting deductions have significantly reduced employees' earnings at a time of worsening economic conditions.

The Union also condemned the rejection of Professor Ebute Agaba, who was nominated by the University's Senate for the position of Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic).

ASUU alleged that no reason was provided for the rejection and criticized the subsequent directive for another election that produced a different candidate.

"The subsequent directive for another election, which produced a different candidate, undermines due process, university autonomy, and democratic governance within the institution," the Union stated.

ASUU-BSU disclosed that before resorting to strike action, the branch, the ASUU Zone, and the Union's National Executive Council (NEC) made several attempts to resolve the issues amicably. The Union said NEC, during its meeting in Yola, reviewed the grievances, found merit in them, and initiated a fact-finding and intervention process, including a visit to the university.

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However, ASUU alleged that neither the Benue State Government nor the university authorities entered into a formal Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) or Memorandum of Action (MoA) outlining clear commitments and timelines for implementation. Instead, the Union claimed the administration relied on isolated payments without a negotiated framework capable of resolving the underlying disputes.

Declaring the commencement of the industrial action, ASUU-BSU said the welfare of staff, the integrity of university governance, and the future of the institution could no longer be subjected to "endless promises and unfulfilled commitments."

"Consequently, ASUU-BSU has commenced an indefinite, total and comprehensive strike action, which shall remain in force until substantial progress is made and binding agreements are reached on the issues in dispute," the statement read.