Nigeria: VP Shettima Lauds Space X Contributions to Nigeria's Emergency, Disaster Response

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The Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, has applauded the donation of specialised communication equipment to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) by renown satellite internet service provider, Starlink.

He described Nigeria's partnership with Space X's Starlink, one of the world's largest satellite internet constellations, in enhancing emergency and disaster management in Nigeria as a collaboration that would improve NEMA's response time and effective coordination, which he noted, "is vital in emergency interventions in the country".

Senator Shettima stated this in Abuja on Tuesday when he received on a courtesy visit to the Presidential Villa, a delegation comprising the technical team from NEMA and Space X led by the Director General of NEMA, Hajiya Zubaida Umar.

According to the Vice President, communication is the essence of humanity and during the period of emergencies and flood disasters, partnerships with Starlink can come in handy.

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While commending the efforts of NEMA, Senator Shettima assured the management of Space X of the efficient and effective use of donated equipment by the staff of the agency at designated stations across the country.

Earlier in her remarks, the Director General of NEMA, Hajiya Umar thanked the tech giant for the donation of the high-speed, reliable satellite internet hardware and data plans to support emergency response and disaster management operations across Nigeria.

She said the communication gadgets comprising 91 standard and mini boxes will greatly address some of the critical challenges faced by NEMA in managing emergency in underserved or hard-to-reach areas across the country.

The NEMA DG disclosed that the agency will deploy some of the facilities to 50 designated flashpoints across the country, while its command-and-control centre will be re-equipped to improve its emergency intervention operations in the country.

On his part, the representative of Space X Starlink, Mr Peter Kroetger, commended Nigeria for its effective disaster preparedness and management despite challenges related to technology adoption and integration.

He expressed satisfaction with the structure at NEMA for disaster preparedness and emergency management, which, he noted, is key in the deployment of the Space X technology.

Also present at the meeting were the agency's Directors of ICT, Mr Justin Uwazuruonye; Search and Rescue, Air Cdre BA Usman; and Mary Owolabi from Space X, among others.

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Stanley Nkwocha

Senior Special Assistant to The President on Media & Communications

(Office of The Vice President)

2nd June, 2026