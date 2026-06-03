Nigeria: Lagos Council Warns Alimosho Residents Against Fake Security Alerts

Alimosho Local Government Area of Lagos State has warned residents against spreading fake information and false security alerts, describing the practice as a threat to public safety.

The council chairman, Mr Johnson Akinpelu, issued the warning in a statement on Tuesday.

Akinpelu said he was concerned by the growing circulation of fake news and false security alarms within communities.

He described the trend as a serious threat to public safety and social harmony.

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According to him, the council remains grateful to God, security agencies and stakeholders for ensuring a peaceful Eid-el-Kabir celebration across the area.

"Our concern now is how people are increasingly spreading fake news and false security alarms in the community.

"This poses a serious threat to public safety and social harmony," he said.

Akinpelu said some individuals circulated misleading information and old videos of violent incidents to create fear among residents.

"Some individuals have developed the habit of circulating misleading information and old videos of violent incidents from other countries or previous years.

"They falsely portray them as current events in order to create fear and panic among residents.

"It is becoming a disturbing trend for some people to raise false alarms by sharing unverified and misleading information.

"Especially videos of incidents that occurred years ago or in other countries, and presenting them as recent events.

"This act is irresponsible, dangerous and capable of causing unnecessary panic," he said.

The chairman urged Community Development Associations, the Christian Association of Nigeria and the League of Imams to sensitise their members.

He called on the groups to discourage the habit of forwarding messages without proper verification.

Akinpelu also urged the National Orientation Agency to intensify public enlightenment campaigns against misinformation.

"Fake information has triggered communal and tribal conflicts in some places. We must nip this menace in the bud.

"The police and other relevant agencies should strengthen efforts to curb the spread of false information," he added.

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The chairman also expressed concern over the activities of scavengers operating within communities.

He said some scavengers had been linked to criminal activities.

Akinpelu urged residents and community leaders to deny them access to neighbourhoods.

He said their services were no longer necessary because licensed Private Sector Participation waste operators were already providing waste collection services.