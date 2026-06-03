Nigeria: Civilian Safety Now Critical in Air Force Operations, Says Air Chief

The Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sunday Aneke, has declared that allegations of civilian casualties, whether verified or not, have far-reaching consequences on military operations in terms of public confidence, integrity and reputation of the Nigerian Air Force.

He said contemporary security operations were increasingly complex, with civilians often present in operational environments, making it imperative for personnel to adopt deliberate measures to minimise harm.

Aneke spoke on the issue in Abuja yesterday at a seminar on "Civilian Harm Mitigation and Response for Strategic-level Officers", organised by the Civil Military Relations Branch.

He said, "It has also become increasingly evident that operational success can no longer be measured solely by tactical achievements but by the extent to which civilian lives and properties are protected

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"Allegations arising from some past air operations involving civilian casualties have brought to fore the need for stronger institutional understanding and application of the principles of 'Civilian Harm Mitigation and Response", mostly in the areas of transparency, accountability and continuous operational evaluation.

"These incidents, whether verified or alleged, have far-reaching ramifications on mission legitimacy, public confidence and relationship with our stakeholders, both domestic and foreign.

"More importantly, they affect the reputation and integrity of the Nigerian Air Force as a disciplined and professional force," he said.

Aneke said civilian protection has become a central consideration in the planning and execution of air operations in Nigeria.

He called for improved target verification and operational discipline in complex security environments.

Aneke said that modern warfare required a shift in mindset, stressing that success in operations was no longer defined only by battlefield outcomes but also by the protection of civilian lives.

"The environment we operate in is dynamic and complex. We must adapt continuously if we are to remain effective," he said.

The CAS said personnel must strengthen intelligence validation, planning processes, and post-operation assessments to reduce avoidable civilian harm.

He added that civilian harm mitigation was not a limitation to operational effectiveness but a strategic enabler that improves precision, accountability and decision-making.

Aneke said the seminar was designed to deepen strategic-level understanding of civilian harm mitigation principles and equip senior officers with practical tools for decision-making in fast-changing operational contexts.

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He urged participants to embrace continuous learning and accountability, noting that the operational environment remains unpredictable and demands professionalism under pressure.

Earlier, the Chief of Civil-Military Relations, NAF, AVM Edward Gabkwet, said the seminar marked a significant milestone in strengthening professionalism, accountability, and the protection of civilians in air and joint operations.

Gabkwet described the forum as the first of its kind in the NAF at the strategic level, aimed at deepening institutional understanding of civilian harm mitigation and response.

According to him, effective civilian harm mitigation requires collaboration among military, paramilitary and civilian stakeholders, stressing that it cannot be achieved in isolation.

"This seminar provides a platform for reflection, learning and honest conversations on how we conduct operations in civilian-populated environments," he said.