Nigeria: Allegations of Civilian Casualties Have Far-Reaching Consequences, Air Chief Warns

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sunday Aneke, has warned that allegations of civilian casualties, whether verified or not, can have far-reaching consequences on military operations, affecting mission legitimacy and public confidence.

Aneke gave the warning in Abuja on Tuesday at a seminar on Civilian Harm Mitigation and Response for strategic-level officers, organised by the Civil Military Relations Branch of the Nigerian Air Force.

He said modern security operations have become increasingly complex, with civilians often operating within or around conflict zones, making it necessary for personnel to adopt stronger safeguards to minimise unintended harm.

"It has also become increasingly evident that operational success can no longer be measured solely by tactical achievements but by the extent to which civilian lives and properties are protected," he said.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He noted that allegations arising from past air operations involving civilian casualties have underscored the need for stronger institutional understanding of civilian harm mitigation, particularly in the areas of transparency, accountability and operational evaluation.

"These incidences, whether verified or alleged, have far-reaching ramifications on mission legitimacy, public confidence and relationship with our stakeholders both domestic and foreign. More importantly, they affect the reputation and integrity of the Nigerian Air Force as a disciplined and professional force," he said.

Aneke said civilian protection has now become a central consideration in the planning and execution of air operations in Nigeria, stressing that operational success must also be measured by the protection of lives.

"The environment we operate in is dynamic and complex. We must adapt continuously if we are to remain effective," he added.

He called for improved target verification, stronger intelligence validation, and more disciplined operational planning to reduce avoidable civilian harm.

According to him, civilian harm mitigation should not be seen as a constraint to military effectiveness but as a strategic tool that enhances precision, accountability and decision-making.

Aneke said the seminar was designed to deepen strategic-level understanding of civilian harm mitigation principles and equip senior officers with practical tools for decision-making in fast-changing operational environments.

He urged participants to embrace continuous learning and accountability, noting that modern operations demand professionalism under pressure.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Arms and Armies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Earlier, the Chief of Civil-Military Relations of the Nigerian Air Force, Air Vice Marshal Edward Gabkwet, said the seminar marked a milestone in strengthening professionalism, accountability and civilian protection in air and joint operations.

Gabkwet said the forum, the first of its kind at the strategic level in the Air Force, was aimed at deepening institutional understanding of civilian harm mitigation and response.

He said effective civilian protection requires collaboration among military, paramilitary and civilian stakeholders.

"This seminar provides a platform for reflection, learning and honest conversations on how we conduct operations in civilian-populated environments," he said.

The seminar brought together senior military officers, security stakeholders and subject matter experts to discuss strategies for reducing civilian harm while improving operational effectiveness.