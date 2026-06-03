Nigeria Remains Captive Until Oyo Abducted Victims Are Freed - Akpabio

President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has condemned the abduction of schoolchildren and teachers in Oyo State, declaring that Nigeria remains "captive" for as long as the victims are still held by their abductors.

Akpabio made the statement on Tuesday during his address at the resumption of Senate plenary following the Sallah recess in Abuja, where he described the incident as an attack on the nation's collective humanity.

He said the safety of children and teachers was fundamental to Nigeria's future, warning that repeated attacks on schools undermine the foundations of education and national development.

"We mourn because if we cannot protect our children, we imperil our future. We mourn because a nation that cannot guarantee the safety of its teachers weakens the very foundations upon which education rests. And we mourn because, for as long as those children remain in captivity, our nation remains captive with them," he said.

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The Senate President urged lawmakers to recommit themselves to national service and their constitutional responsibilities, stressing the need for unity in addressing insecurity across the country.

He also reflected on the significance of the Sallah period, describing it as a time for reflection on faith, sacrifice, compassion and service, which he said should guide public office holders.

Akpabio expressed condolences over the deaths recorded in the attack, including two teachers, Mr. Michael Oyedokun and Mr. Adesiyan Adegboye, as well as a child who lost his life during the incident.

"Their loss is our loss. Their sorrow is our sorrow. Their pain is our pain," he said.

He expressed optimism that those still in captivity would be rescued through ongoing efforts by security agencies.

The Senate President also cautioned against politicising insecurity, warning that criminal actors do not discriminate on the basis of party, religion or ethnicity.

"Those who kidnap our children, terrorise our communities, and murder innocent citizens do not distinguish between party, faith, or ethnicity. Their assault is directed against Nigeria itself," he said.

Akpabio called for continued support for security agencies and strengthened measures to protect schools and communities, while urging lawmakers to remain united in the national interest.

He reaffirmed confidence in the resilience of the country and expressed optimism about Nigeria's future as the Senate resumed legislative activities.