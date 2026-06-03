Nigeria: Kidnappers, Terrorists Target Nigeria, Not Political Parties - Akpabio

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, yesterday, cautioned politicians, aspirants, and public commentators against exploiting Nigeria's security challenges for political advantage, insisting that insecurity should be confronted as a national emergency rather than a partisan issue.

According to Akpabio, all the criminals - terrorists, kidnappers, and bandits - only target Nigeria and its people and not political parties, as being insinuated in some quarters.

He also directed the senate leadership to urgently conclude arrangements for the proposed national security summit, saying lawmakers must intensify efforts to strengthen the country's security architecture amid growing concerns over violent crimes and kidnappings.

Akpabio spoke at the resumption of plenary after Senate's Sallah and political parties' primary election recess.

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The senate president's remarks came as the upper chamber observed a minute silence in honour of victims of the recent abduction of schoolchildren and teachers in Oyo State, including two educators and a child who reportedly lost their lives in connection with the incident.

Describing the tragedy as an assault on the nation's collective humanity, Akpabio said the continued targeting of schools and innocent citizens underscored the urgent need for national unity and coordinated action against insecurity.

"The abduction of schoolchildren and teachers in Oyo State is not merely an attack on innocent citizens; it is an assault on our collective humanity," he said.

According to him, the country must remain united in confronting criminal elements, who threaten national stability and public safety.

Akpabio stated, "There is always a temptation to divide, to accuse and to seek advantage from tragedy. There is no country in the world without challenges and there is no country without crime.

"That is why security agencies are created--to fight crime. We are determined to fight them, and we are fighting them."

Akpabio warned political actors against turning national tragedies into platforms for political mobilisation or publicity. He reiterated that criminals did not discriminate on the basis of political affiliation, religion, or ethnicity.

According to him, "Politicians and aspirants must resist that temptation for such cheap publicity. Those who kidnap our children, terrorise our communities and murder innocent citizens do not distinguish between party, faith or ethnicity.

"Their assault is directed against Nigeria itself. Therefore, our response must be equal to the challenge. We must stand united, firm and resolute."

The senate president urged Nigerians to continue to support lawful measures aimed at strengthening security, protecting schools, and vulnerable communities, and ensuring that perpetrators of violent crimes were brought to justice.

He expressed confidence in the resilience of Nigerians and the capacity of the country's institutions to overcome prevailing security challenges.

"The challenge before us is real. But so too is the courage of our people, the resilience of our institutions and the enduring promise of Nigeria," he said.

Earlier, Akpabio led senators in mourning the victims of the Oyo kidnapping incident, paying tribute to two teachers, Mr. Michael Oyedokun and Mr. Adesiyan Adegboye, as well as a child who also lost his life.

He said the deaths represented a painful loss not only to their families but also to the country, stating that the safety of children and teachers must remain a priority for government at all levels.

He said, "We share the pain of the bereaved families. Their loss is our loss. Their sorrow is our sorrow. Their pain is our pain."

Expressing hope that those being held would regain their freedom, Akpabio commended the efforts of security agencies and urged them to sustain operations aimed at rescuing victims and dismantling criminal networks.

The senate president subsequently directed Senate Leader and Clerk of the senate to urgently fix a date for the long-awaited National Security Summit.

According to him, the senate must use the summit to review previous resolutions, assess existing security strategies, and identify additional measures capable of strengthening the country's security framework.

He stated, "It is on that note that I want to urge the Leader of the Senate to quickly work with the Clerk of the Senate and fix a date for us to conclude our security summit.

"In spite of the tragedies we are facing, we must engage in serious discussions, review our resolutions and recommendations and examine everything we can do to further strengthen the efforts of our security services."

Makinde Seeks Joint Efforts to Surmount Insecurity, Meets NLC, NUT, NANS

Oyo State Governor, 'Seyi Makinde, yesterday, called on governments at all levels to work together to confront the present security challenges and rescue the pupils and teachers abducted recently in Yawota and Ahoro Esinele communities of Oriire Local Government Area.

Makinde made the call while receiving leaders and members of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), and National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), who came on a peaceful/solidarity rally to demand quick and safe release of the abductees.

He stated that the incident was a national distress, warning against attempts to politicise it or trade blames.

Makinde said the challenge was beyond politics, because the perpetrators had demonstrated a complete disregard for humanity. He added that it was time for everyone to work together to surmount the challenge.

Speaking with the union leaders, Makinde appealed to students, workers, and teachers across the state to continue to trust the government, assuring them that every available resource is being deployed to secure the release of the abducted children and their teachers.

The governor stated, "I have had the opportunity to engage with the leadership of NANS, NUT and NLC. Let me say this clearly, this is a time of national distress. It is not the time to trade blame and to play politics. I am personally distressed.

"My own father was a primary school teacher. He actually taught at Ahoro Dada, which is less than 15 kilometres to where this incident happened. My father was there between 1959 and 1960 and if something like this had happened to him, maybe I wouldn't have even been born.

"So, it is not the time for us to say, 'It is the president that should have handled this, it is the governor or the local government.' This is the time to pull together as one."

Makinded stressed, "We are not dealing with normal human beings. Just think briefly, how will somebody take a fellow human being and slaughter him? Is that somebody that is normal?

"So, these are not normal people. I can only appeal to you, the students, the workers, the teachers to, please, have trust in your government. We are doing our best."

The governor emphasised that both the federal and state governments were collaborating to ensure the successful rescue of the abducted people.

He assured the labour leaders, teachers, and students that once the abductees had been successfully rescued, his administration will consider suggestions aimed at strengthening the state's security architecture in the long term.

He stated, "I have heard from the federal government, and I have been meeting with the security operatives sent here over the past two weeks. We shouldn't provide oxygen to the people that want to see us divided.

"The response at this time should be to pull together and allow the government to see this through. I can give you the assurance that our children and their teachers, by the grace of God, will return safely."

Makinde explained, "In an atmosphere of insecurity, virtually nothing can be achieved. Nothing. Schools, hospitals, economic activities will all be grounded. We know this and because we're not dealing with normal human beings, it is going to be a tortuous journey. All I will say is that from the presidency to the state, we will continue to put in our efforts.

"But in the meantime, please, and please, and please, it is time to unite, to confront the challenges that we have, and to bring back those children and our teachers."

Earlier, in their separate solidarity remarks, National President of NANS, Comrade Akinteye Babatunde; State Chairman, NLC, Comrade Kayode Martins; and Chairman, NUT, Oyo State Wing, Comrade Hassan Fatai, commended the efforts of Makinde and equally charged him to intensify efforts and ensure the quick release of the abductees.

They condemned the barbaric act of kidnapping and killing of innocent people, describing the perpetrators as enemies of the country.

Atiku Faults Ribadu's Blame of PDP

Presidential candidate of African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar, criticised National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, over his comments suggesting that President Bola Tinubu inherited the country's security challenges from Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In a post on X, yesterday, Atiku described Ribadu's position as "revisionism à la APC," accusing the ruling party of attempting to shift responsibility for the worsening security situation to a government that left office 11 years ago.

According to Atiku, it is disingenuous for Ribadu to blame the inability of the Tinubu administration to secure the release of the abducted schoolchildren and teachers from Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State on the PDP administration that was voted out of power in 2015.

He stated that the APC government should take responsibility for addressing the security challenges confronting the country rather than attributing them to previous administrations.

The former vice president also criticised the federal government's response to the abduction. He lamented that it took Tinubu two weeks to send a delegation to visit the families of the kidnapped pupils and teachers.

He contended that Tinubu himself inherited security challenges from his predecessor, who was also elected on the platform of APC, and, therefore, could not continue to deflect blame.

"Keep on blaming everyone except yourself while the children continue to languish in the custody of their abductors in Oyo, Borno, and elsewhere," Atiku wrote.

Obi Decries Worsening Insecurity

Presidential candidate of Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, expressed concern over the worsening security situation in Nigeria, lamenting the continued captivity of schoolchildren and teachers abducted in separate incidents in Borno and Oyo states.

In a statement, titled, "Concerns About Deteriorating Security," Obi decried "the growing disconnect between the country's worsening security challenges and the increasing focus of politicians on electoral calculations ahead of future elections".

The former Anambra State governor stated that two weeks after the abduction of schoolchildren in Borno and Oyo states, the victims remained in captivity while government's efforts appeared to focus on publicising the formation of a large rescue team.

He stated, "Two weeks have passed since schoolchildren were kidnapped in Borno and Oyo states, yet, they remain in captivity. Meanwhile, the government is promoting the formation of a thousand-member rescue team through the media while the children continue to suffer in the wilderness."

Obi cited a series of recent attacks across the country as evidence of the deteriorating security situation. He referenced the killing of at least seven people and the injuring of 10 others in Gwon-Ajang Village, Foron District of Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State, following an attack by terrorists on Sunday.

He also drew attention to an incident in Kogi State, where armed assailants, reportedly, kidnapped more than 25 persons and killed one resident during a coordinated raid on the Ayegunle-Igun Community in Kaba-Bunu Local Government Area.

According to him, the attackers, described as heavily armed, carried out the operation in a commando-style, leaving residents terrified.

In Anambra State, Obi mourned the killing of two police officers in an attack by armed bandits, describing the incident as another painful reminder of the security challenges confronting the country.

The NDC presidential candidate recalled the abduction of 46 people, including 39 students, seven teachers and a school principal, from three schools in the Ahoro-Esinle Community of Oriire Local Government Area, near Ogbomoso, in Oyo State.

He also referenced the abduction of between 48 and 51 pupils and students in Mussa Community, Askira-Uba Local Government Area of Borno State, allegedly by Boko Haram insurgents on May 15.

Expressing frustration over the country's priorities, Obi criticised members of the political class for focusing more on political ambitions than addressing the country's urgent security challenges.

"Meanwhile, amid all these tragic developments, we, politicians, remain consumed by the next election, paying far more attention to political ambitions than to the safety and well-being of our children and fellow citizens," he said.

Reps Seek Immediate Rescue of Abducted Oyo Schoolchildren, Mourn Teachers, Child

House of Representatives raised the alarm over the worsening security crisis in Oyo State, demanding the immediate rescue of dozens of schoolchildren and teachers abducted by armed bandits in Orire Local Government Area.

The lawmakers also called for far-reaching reforms, including the establishment of state police, and a decentralised security architecture across the country.

The call followed a motion of urgent public importance by Hon. Olamijuwonlo Alao-Akala, who described the situation in Ogbomoso and Orire Local Government Areas as an "unrelenting siege" that had plunged communities into grief, fear, and uncertainty.

Presenting the motion, Alao-Akala recounted how insecurity in the area escalated following a brazen attack on the Old Oyo National Park in January 2025, culminating in what he described as one of the darkest moments in the region's history on May 16, 2025.

According to him, armed bandits stormed Baptist Nursery and Primary School in Yawota, Community Grammar School, in Esiele, and L.A. Primary School, abducting more than 30 pupils and their teachers in broad daylight.

The lawmaker painted a grim picture of the attack, saying terrified parents watched helplessly as their children and teachers were dragged into the forest by heavily armed kidnappers.

He expressed profound concern over the fate of those still being held captive, stating that many families remain trapped in anguish and uncertainty.

Alao-Akala stated, "While we sit in the comfort of this chamber, mothers in Orire are sleepless, fathers are broken, and children still in the hands of their captors are crying out for a rescue that has not yet come."

The motion also highlighted the gruesome killing of Mr. Michael Oyedokun, a mathematics teacher, who was among those abducted during the attack.

Following deliberations, the House called on the federal government and all security agencies to intensify efforts towards securing the immediate release of the remaining abducted pupils, teachers, and other victims.

They stressed that every hour lost in the rescue operation increased the risk to the lives of those still in captivity.

The House also urged the federal government to establish a permanent military Forward Operating Base in Orire Local Government Area in addition to the already approved deployment of 1,000 forest guards.

According to the resolution, the military base would provide a sustained and dominant security presence across the Old Oyo National Park and surrounding communities, preventing the area from serving as a safe haven for kidnappers, bandits, and other criminal elements.

CAN Declares 3-Day National Mourning, Demands State of Emergency on Security

Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) declared Friday, June 12, as the start of a three-day period of national mourning, through Sunday, June 14, and designated Sunday as "Black Sunday" across churches in Nigeria.

CAN called on the federal government to declare a state of emergency on security, citing an unprecedented wave of violence sweeping across the country.

The call was contained in a communiqué issued at the 2026 National Church Denominational Leaders' Summit held in Abuja, yesterday, with the theme, "The State of the Nation and the Way Forward."

Reading the communique, CAN President, Arch Bishop Daniel Okoh, said the summit was convened amid worsening insecurity, economic hardship, and declining public confidence in state institutions.

Okoh lamented recent incidents of mass abductions, killings, and attacks in Oyo, Ogun, Borno, Kwara, Kogi, and other states. He highlighted the abduction of school children and teachers, as well as other terrorist activities in parts of the North-east, and areas previously considered safe.

The Christian body also made 16 resolutions, including the demand for the immediate and unconditional release of all abducted school children, teachers, and other citizens held captive by criminal elements. It urged security agencies to intensify rescue efforts until every victim regained freedom.

The document read, in part, "To honour victims, CAN has declared Friday, June 12, as the start of a three-day period of national mourning through Sunday, June 14. It has also designated Sunday as 'Black Sunday' across churches in Nigeria.

"Communities are under attack, citizens are kidnapped from homes and workplaces, travellers are abducted on highways, and farmers are driven from their lands."

The communique added, "CAN condemns the barbaric acts of murder, beheading, torture, rape, abduction and forced displacement being perpetrated against innocent citizens and we therefore remind the federal government that protection of lives and properties remains its foremost constitutional responsibility.

"CAN demands an urgent, decisive action to halt the bloodshed, including a comprehensive review of the nation's security architecture, stronger inter-agency cooperation, and greater accountability in the fight against terrorism, banditry and violent crime."

The CAN president also called for the immediate acceleration of constitutional and legislative processes to establish state police and other lawful decentralised security structures to improve intelligence gathering, rapid response, and local accountability.

CAN demanded a comprehensive compensation, rehabilitation, and resettlement programme for victims of terrorism, kidnapping, and violent attacks.

It insisted on the safe return of displaced persons to their ancestral communities under adequate security guarantees.

Oyebanji: Ekiti Must Not Be Sacrificed for Political Ambition

Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, cautioned politicians against deploying fake news and misinformation to gain political advantage ahead of the June 20 governorship election, warning that such actions can undermine the peace and stability of Ekiti State.

The governor spoke in Ado-Ekiti during a meeting with artisans and private sector operators. He expressed concern over what he described as a growing trend of false narratives aimed at heating up the polity and creating unnecessary panic among residents.

Specifically, Oyebanji condemned the circulation of unverified reports relating to security incidents in the state, saying it is unfortunate that some individuals would deliberately spread falsehoods capable of damaging the image of Ekiti for political gain.

According to him, leadership is about serving the people and protecting the collective interest of the state, not promoting fear or seeking sympathy through misinformation.

The governor said, "I wonder how an Ekiti indigene would spread fake news that a commercial bus was hijacked and all passengers abducted.

"Such conduct is condemnable and does not reflect the values of leadership we should be promoting."

He maintained that political contestation should be issue-based and devoid of actions capable of threatening the peaceful atmosphere for which the state is known.

Meanwhile, Ekiti State House of Assembly convened special security sessions involving heads of security agencies, traditional rulers, and community leaders as part of efforts to safeguard the state against emerging threats.

The Assembly said the engagements formed a critical aspect of its activities during the third legislative session, reflecting lawmakers' determination to support measures aimed at sustaining peace and protecting life and property across the state.

Speaking at a press conference to mark the third anniversary of the Seventh Assembly in Ado-Ekiti, Chairman of the House Committee on Media and Publicity, Hon. Babatunde Oke, said security remained a major priority for the legislature in view of growing security concerns across the country.

Oke explained that the Assembly brought together security agencies, royal fathers, and community representatives to review the security situation in the state and explore strategies for strengthening collaboration among stakeholders.

He said the special security engagements were designed to complement the efforts of the executive arm of government and security agencies to prevent criminal activities and ensure that Ekiti remained one of the safest states in the country.

Wike Warns Teachers against Politicising Security

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, cautioned teachers against giving political coloration to the security challenges sweeping across the country.

Wike gave the advice yesterday while addressing protesting teachers and civil society organisations, who staged a protest at the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) Secretariat, to demand release of teachers and students abducted in Oyo State and other parts of the country.

He explained that insecurity was affecting all parts of the country and should be approached as a collective national challenge.

He stated that incidents of teacher abductions had also occurred in other states without attracting similar protests in the nation's capital, urging citizens to adopt a more unified response to security threats.

"We are all concerned, but let us not politicise issues. That is what I will not support. We are all concerned about the security situation and how the teachers and students should be released," he said.

The minister assured that the security agencies were intensifying efforts to rescue the victims while the federal government remained committed to ensuring their safe return.

He urged national solidarity, stating that insecurity should not be viewed through regional or political lenses as an attack on one community ultimately affected the entire country.

Wike said, "What concerns you concerns everybody, and what concerns Abuja also concerns everybody. We are all looking at how people should rise up with the same dedication.

"We are all concerned about this security situation. The government is on its toes to ensure that those who are kidnapped are rescued."

NUT Threatens to Shut Down Schools Nationwide over Insecurity

The leadership of NUT, yesterday, threatened to shut down all public primary and secondary schools in the country if the federal government failed to address the current worsening insecurity in the country.

The development came as thousands of teachers in Kwara State, under the platform of NUT, staged a peaceful protest across major streets of Ilorin on Tuesday over the abduction of 39 students and seven teachers from three schools in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State on May 15.

Armed with placards with inscriptions, such as "From Chibok to Oriire: Our children are still crying," "We say no to attacks on schools," "A nation that cannot protect its schools has no future," and "Stop the killing and maiming of teachers in Nigeria," the protesters demanded urgent action to secure the release of the victims and protect schools nationwide.

Addressing journalists in Ilorin, Deputy Secretary-General of the union in Kwara State, Mike Modesty, said fear had taken over schools and communities across the country.

"One teacher has already been killed while the others remain in captivity. We are hearing talks about negotiation. Negotiate what? The lives of our children and teachers?" Modesty asked.

In Plateau State, teachers, yesterday, joined a nationwide wave of protests demanding the immediate rescue of abducted teachers and pupils in Oyo State, warning that continued attacks on schools threaten the future of education in Nigeria.

During the peaceful march in Jos, members of NUT carried placards and chanted solidarity songs as they moved from Old Airport Roundabout to New Government House in Little Rayfield to submit a formal protest letter to Governor Caleb Mutfwang.

Addressing the crowd, Plateau State NUT Chairman, Elisha Ayimani, condemned the rising wave of school kidnappings, describing them as a direct assault on the country's education system.

NLC Joins NUT, CSOs in Protest

Leaders and members of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in Ogun State, yesterday, joined the nationwide protest over the abduction of students and teachers in Oyo State.

The protest was a follow-up to Monday's action during which some Ogun residents, including nursing mothers, protested.

During yesterday's protest by NUT and other labour unions, participants carried banners bearing inscriptions and also sang solidarity songs, using megaphones to explain their plight to members of the public as they marched round Abeokuta.

"Electricity zero, security zero, the only system that we are managing is education and now they want to collapse it. We are not going to agree with them. We shall resist all their plans," the protesters said.

Speaking to journalists, National Chairman of Committee for the Defence of Human Rights (CDHR), Comrade Yinka Folarin, urged security agencies to double their efforts and place more premium on the value of human life.

Folarin said the protest was also meant to raise residents' consciousness on the need to join the fight against terrorism and violence, stressing that "Nigeria belongs to us all".

NAF Aids Officers' Capacity to Avert Death of Unarmed Villagers During Airstrikes

Nigerian Air Force (NAF) stepped up efforts to strengthen the operational competence of its officers as part of measures aimed at minimising civilian casualties during air operations.

The initiative came amid growing concerns over the deaths of unarmed villagers in communities located near terrorist and bandit enclaves in parts of northern Nigeria.

Last month, Amnesty International alleged that at least 100 civilians were killed when a military air strike struck the Tumfa market in Zurmi Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

In its recent human rights assessment, Amnesty International further alleged that military air strikes had "unlawfully targeted civilians" and urged the authorities to strengthen safeguards for the protection of non-combatants during military operations.

Against that backdrop, NAF intensified specialised training programmes and capacity-building initiatives designed to equip officers with advanced skills in targeting, intelligence assessment, and application of rules of engagement.

The objective was to enhance the precision of air missions and reduce the risk of civilian harm.

The initiative also reflected the service's commitment to upholding international humanitarian principles, protecting innocent lives, and reinforcing public confidence in military operations, particularly in conflict-affected areas, where the risk of collateral damage remains a significant concern.

Speaking at the ongoing Seminar on Civilian Harm Mitigation and Response for Strategic Level Officers, at NAF Headquarters in Abuja, Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Kelvin Aneke, expressed confidence that the outcome of the seminar would further strengthen the service's commitment to professionalism, operational excellence, and the protection of civilians during military operations.

Aneke reaffirmed that NAF remained fully committed to conducting professional, responsible, and people-centred operations in line with its constitutional mandate.

According to him, success in modern military operations can no longer be measured solely by tactical achievements but also by the extent to which civilian lives and property were protected.

He stated, "As an institution, we recognise that maintaining the confidence of the civilian population is essential to achieving lasting security outcomes.

"Consequently, the Nigerian Air Force has continued to take deliberate steps towards institutionalising civilian harm mitigation and response mechanisms, particularly at the tactical and operational levels."

Police Trust Fund Seeks Double Allocation

Nigeria Police Trust Fund (NPTF) called for a substantial increase in its statutory funding, warning that the country's security challenges cannot be effectively addressed without sustained investment in modern policing infrastructure.

The call came amid Nigeria's struggles with rising cases of kidnapping, terrorism, cybercrime, and other violent crimes in different parts of the country.

NPTF urged the National Assembly to amend its enabling law to increase its statutory allocation from 0.5 per cent to one per cent and remove the sunset clause contained in the current legislation to ensure uninterrupted support for police development programmes.

The proposal was presented at a public hearing organised by Senate Committee on Police Affairs on a bill seeking to repeal the Nigeria Police Trust Fund (Establishment) Act, 2019 and enact a new Nigeria Police Trust Fund Act, 2026.

Addressing stakeholders, Executive Secretary of NPTF, Mohammed Sheidu, said the proposed increase in funding had become necessary in view of evolving security threats and the urgent need to equip the Nigeria Police with modern tools required for effective law enforcement.

Sheidu disclosed that the proposal had already received the backing of the National Police Council, chaired by President Bola Tinubu, after extensive deliberations on the country's security realities.

He said members of the council, including governors, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Chairman of Police Service Commission, Inspector-General of Police, and other key stakeholders, agreed that improved and sustainable funding was crucial in efforts to strengthen internal security across the country.

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Sheidu said the additional resources would be channelled into critical areas of police modernisation, including the deployment of advanced surveillance systems, establishment of forensic laboratories, development of command-and-control centres, acquisition of drones and expansion of digital policing infrastructure.

President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, who declared the public hearing open, underscored the centrality of security to national development, insisting that economic growth, investment, and social stability can only thrive in a secure environment.

Akpabio said the Nigeria Police occupied a critical position within the country's internal security framework and remained indispensable to maintaining law and order as well as protecting life and property.

He stated that the establishment of the Nigeria Police Trust Fund in 2019 had significantly enhanced police capacity through infrastructure development, specialised training programmes, and welfare support for officers and men of the force.

He said changing security realities necessitated periodic reforms to ensure institutions remained effective and responsive to emerging threats.

Akpabio stated, "This legislative initiative is not merely about repealing an existing law. It is about building a stronger institution that can more effectively support police modernisation, improve service delivery and contribute meaningfully to our national security objectives."

Earlier, Chairman of Senate Committee on Police Affairs, Senator Ahmed Mallam-Madori, said the trust fund had made remarkable contributions to training, intelligence-led policing, counter-terrorism operations, infrastructure development and welfare enhancement.

A representative of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice said the Federal Ministry of Justice had reviewed the proposed bill and found it consistent with constitutional provisions and government policy objectives on security sector reforms.

Adeleke to Osun People: Ignore False Alarm over School Kidnappings

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, reassured the people of the state that his government had taken proactive steps to secure schools, urging the public to ignore recent false alarms about school kidnappings in some parts of the state.

The governor, who described the rumour as the handiwork of evil opposition elements, said fact checks from the border areas and across the state confirmed that there was no case of kidnapping.

The governor stated, "I task our people to go about their normal activities without fear. Our government has taken steps to secure our schools.

"The Ministry of Education and the relevant security agencies have worked out a security strategy that is being implemented."

He reiterated that parents and guardians should not panic as the said alarm was false and the handiwork of opposition elements seeking to plunge the state into chaos.

The governor updated the public on the armoured vehicles abandoned by the Oyetola administration in various locations, stating that Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) have been fully refurbished and ready for deployment.

The governor said his administration inherited the knocked down APCs in various locations, and stated that they were reworked and rehabilitated for deployment in areas of need under joint operations by security agencies.

Adeleke said, "The Oyetola administration inherited the APCs from the Aregbesola administration. The last administration, however, left them to rot. My government has rehabilitated them and the public will soon witness a new security plan to strengthen the security of lives and properties in Osun state.

"No stone will be left unturned to guarantee the security of our schools, our pupils, residents, citizens and properties."

Insecurity: Niger Reopens Schools

Niger State Government reopened all schools closed across the state about a year ago as a result of insecurity in communities. Commissioner for Education, Dr Hadiza Mohammed, who disclosed this while addressing newsmen in Minna, said the decision to reopen the schools was taken following improved security across the state.

However, Mohammed said the reopening was with conditions.

Part of the conditions was that the communities where the schools were located must collaborate with the government to strengthen security around the institutions and their areas.

The commissioner disclosed that the state would return to the shift system in its secondary schools from the next academic session to solve the congestion problem currently being experienced in schools.

Mohammed also disclosed that no matter their qualifications, promotion for teachers would no longer be automatic, saying, "They now have to earn points" from conditions set, before being promoted.

Kwara North Elders: We've Lost Over 1,200 Persons to Banditry Attacks Under Tinubu

Prominent elders and stakeholders from Kwara North Senatorial District, under the aegis of Kwara North Development Commission (KNDC), yesterday, said no fewer than 1,200 persons had been killed while hundreds of others remained in captivity in the senatorial district since President Bola Tinubu's assumption of office in 2023.

The group warned that unless urgent and decisive action was taken to restore security across the district, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) risked losing the goodwill and political support of the people ahead of the 2027 general election.

In a statement by its National President, Alhaji Abdullahi Manzuma, and Publicity Secretary, Hajia Zainab Seko, the group lamented what it described as the "near-total collapse" of security across the region, accusing the administration of failing to halt the escalating wave of banditry and terrorism in the area.

The group said the security crisis had devastated communities across the five local government areas of Baruten, Kaiama, Edu, Patigi, and Moro, leaving residents displaced, farms abandoned and economic activities crippled.

According to the statement, the region, once regarded as the food basket of Kwara State, has become a shadow of itself due to incessant attacks by armed groups operating freely across vast rural territories.

The statement said, "Our people are living in fear. Entire communities have been sacked. More than 1,200 lives have been lost and many of our sons, daughters, wives and husbands are still being held captive by terrorists and bandits.

"The economy of the region has been grounded. Agriculture, which is the mainstay of our people, has suffered immensely. Farmers can no longer access their farmlands safely, while buyers and traders are unwilling to come into the region because of security concerns. As a result, farm produce is wasting away."

Meanwhile, about 20 suspected terrorists, reportedly, invaded a Fulani settlement in Sodo community, Lafiagi axis of Edu Local Government Area of Kwara State, killing one resident and abducting several people.

The incident, according to THISDAY checks, happened on Monday evening when the residents of the community had returned from their farming activities.

It was gathered that the attackers unleashed terror on unsuspecting residents, most of whom were Fulani settlers.

Sources close to the community told newsmen that the attackers, who were heavily armed, stormed the settlement and began to shoot sporadically, forcing residents to flee into nearby bushes for safety.

A source said, "They came in the evening and started shooting. Everyone ran for their lives. Some people were not lucky; they were taken away by the gunmen

"The exact number of those abducted could not be immediately ascertained as of the time of filing this report, but multiple residents confirmed that several persons were whisked away during the attack."