Africa: Assane Sarr Named Best Goalkeeper After Inspiring Senegal to U-17 Afcon Title

Assane Sarr has been named the best goalkeeper of the TotalEnergies CAF Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations, Morocco 2026, after playing a decisive role in Senegal's title-winning campaign.

The Senegal captain was one of the standout performers of the tournament, producing crucial saves in open play and proving decisive in three penalty shootouts as the Young Lions of Teranga were crowned African champions.

Senegal defeated Tanzania 4-2 on penalties in Tuesday's final after a 1-1 draw, securing their second title in the U-17 category and again underlining the strength of their youth development system.

For Sarr, the individual award crowned a tournament in which he became much more than a goalkeeper.

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He was a leader, organiser and match-winner for a Senegal team that had to survive some of the most demanding moments of the competition.

The 16-year-old showed authority beyond his age, guiding his defence, calming his teammates and repeatedly delivering when Senegal needed him most.

His most memorable performance came in the semi-final against hosts Morocco, when Senegal were pushed to the limit in front of a passionate home crowd.

After the match finished 1-1, the contest went to penalties, where Sarr produced a remarkable display of concentration, reflexes and confidence.

The Ndangane FC goalkeeper saved several Moroccan attempts, helping Senegal win the shootout 7-6 and book their place in the final.

It was the performance that confirmed his status as one of the most important players of the tournament.

Morocco had forced their way back into the match deep into stoppage time, but Sarr recovered from that setback to become the decisive figure in the shootout.

His ability to read the penalty takers, wait until the right moment and react quickly gave Senegal the edge in one of the most dramatic matches of the competition.

But Sarr's influence was not limited to the semi-final.

He had already shown his quality in the quarter-final against Mali, another tense West African contest that ended 1-1 before Senegal won 4-2 on penalties.

In that match, Sarr again helped his side manage pressure and progress through a difficult knockout tie.

His presence gave Senegal belief in moments when matches could easily have turned against them.

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By the time they reached the final against Tanzania, Sarr had become one of the symbols of Senegal's resilience.

He made key interventions during the match and then maintained his composure in the shootout as Senegal prevailed 4-2.

His save during the decisive session was another demonstration of his command of penalty situations and his ability to thrive under pressure.

At only 16, Sarr has already shown qualities associated with much older players.

His tournament in Morocco will be remembered for the saves, but also for the calmness with which he carried responsibility.