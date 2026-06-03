Liberia's Exports to India Surge By 120% Driven By Palm Oil and Rubber

Liberia's exports to India more than doubled during the 2025-2026 financial year, propelled by surging shipments of crude palm kernel oil and natural rubber, according to official trade statistics from India's Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

The figures show Liberian exports to India rising from US$20.39 million in 2024-2025 to US$44.91 million in 2025-2026, representing growth of more than 120 percent and marking the strongest export performance recorded between the two countries in recent years. At the same time, India's exports to Liberia declined from US$376.33 million to US$345.15 million, narrowing Liberia's trade deficit and signaling a gradual strengthening of the country's export position in one of the world's fastest-growing major economies.

The development comes amid steadily deepening diplomatic and commercial relations between Monrovia and New Delhi, reinforcing India's status as one of Liberia's most significant trading partners.

While Liberia's public discourse often centers on mining, rail infrastructure and iron ore exports, the latest trade figures tell a different story. The country's export surge to India is being driven primarily by agriculture.

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Official commodity-level data show that crude palm kernel oil emerged as Liberia's fastest-growing export to India, increasing from US$2.17 million to US$10.38 million within a single year--a remarkable 379 percent increase. Natural rubber exports also rose strongly, climbing from US$8.30 million to US$12.94 million.

Together, palm kernel oil and rubber generated more than US$23 million in export earnings, accounting for more than half of Liberia's total exports to India during the reporting period.

The figures suggest that agriculture, rather than extractive industries, is currently leading Liberia's export expansion into the Indian market.

The data also reveal an emerging recycling and industrial materials trade. Copper scrap exports surged from US$1.29 million to US$4.89 million, while aluminum scrap exports remained substantial at US$3.81 million. Exports of spent lead-acid batteries reached US$2.02 million, indicating growing demand for recyclable industrial materials.

Perhaps most strikingly, the statistics show no significant exports of iron ore concentrates from Liberia to India during the period under review, challenging assumptions that mining products are the primary drivers of bilateral trade growth.

The surge in Liberian exports is occurring within the framework of India's Duty-Free Tariff Preference (DFTP) Scheme, introduced in 2012, which grants Liberia zero-duty and preferential access to more than 98 percent of India's tariff lines.

The Indian government has described the DFTP scheme as a practical expression of South-South cooperation designed to improve market access for least-developed countries, including Liberia.

Trade figures released by India's Ministry of Commerce indicate that total bilateral trade between the two countries reached US$390.06 million during the 2025-2026 financial year, maintaining the strong momentum established over the past two years.

Observers note that the growing trade relationship is increasingly visible in everyday Liberian life. Indian-made Bajaj motorcycles and tricycles, TVS vehicles, Hero motorcycles and Sonalika agricultural machinery have become common across Liberia, reflecting the breadth of commercial engagement between the two countries.

Beyond trade in goods, the relationship has expanded significantly at the diplomatic level.

According to information provided by the Indian Embassy in Monrovia, a major turning point came in 2021 with the establishment of India's resident diplomatic mission in Liberia, enabling more frequent engagement between the two governments.

That engagement deepened further in December 2024 when Liberia and India held their first-ever Foreign Office Consultations in Monrovia. The consultations, co-chaired by India's Additional Secretary for the Ministry of External Affairs and Liberia's Foreign Affairs Minister Sara Beysolow Nyanti, covered cooperation in trade, investment, mining, agriculture, health, pharmaceuticals, education and people-to-people exchanges.

The growing partnership has also been reinforced through high-level visits and new areas of cooperation.

Liberia's Vice President Jeremiah Kpan Koung participated in the 19th Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) India-Africa Business Conclave in New Delhi, where discussions focused on investment opportunities and economic collaboration.

The two countries have also strengthened cooperation in public health and pharmaceutical regulation. Liberia recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in pharmacopoeia standards, enabling the country to recognize the Indian Pharmacopoeia as one of its approved standards for medicines. The agreement is expected to enhance pharmaceutical quality assurance and expand access to affordable medicines.

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Liberia has additionally joined the International Big Cat Alliance, another indication of the broadening scope of bilateral engagement beyond trade and commerce.

For Liberia, however, the most significant takeaway from the latest figures may be economic rather than diplomatic.

The data suggest that some of the country's strongest export growth is emerging from sectors capable of generating employment beyond the mining enclaves--particularly agriculture, agro-processing, recycling and light industry.

With bilateral trade remaining near the US$400 million mark and Liberian exports to India growing at triple-digit rates, officials and analysts believe the relationship has the potential to surpass half a billion USD in total trade within the next few years.

If current trends continue, India's growing appetite for agricultural commodities may provide Liberia with an opportunity not only to increase export earnings but also to diversify its economy and strengthen value chains that directly affect rural livelihoods.

For a country seeking to broaden its economic base, the latest figures suggest that some of Liberia's most promising opportunities may lie not beneath the ground, but in its farms, plantations and productive industries.