West Africa: 'Nigeria Survived Civil War, Will Defeat Insurgency', Jimoh Ibrahim Tells Ecowas Envoys

The Permanent Representative of Nigeria to the UN, Amb. Jimoh Ibrahim, has assured ECOWAS countries that Nigeria will overcome its insurgency challenges.

Jimoh gave the assurance while hosting ambassadors and permanent representatives of ECOWAS member states to the United Nations at Nigeria House, New York.

"Nigeria will surmount insurgency. We survived a civil war from 1967 to 1970 and fought Boko Haram. We will overcome our problems," he said.

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He described the region's security challenges as "generational grievances" requiring broader solutions beyond military force.

"These are not issues we can resolve with missiles alone. Generational grievances demand wider thinking and deeper engagement," Jimoh said.

According to him, excessive reliance on military operations has slowed the resolution of insurgencies across parts of West Africa.

"Most insurgencies in West Africa persist because we rely mainly on kinetic approaches instead of combining them with non-kinetic solutions," he said.

The envoy said President Bola Tinubu was pursuing comprehensive measures to address insecurity while strengthening democratic governance.

"Fortunately, we have a liberal democrat leading a liberal democracy. President Tinubu believes every issue should be discussed before decisions are taken," he said.

Jimoh stressed the importance of collaboration among West African nations in addressing security and development challenges.

"Let's work together. No country can do it alone. Even America still seeks collaboration and partnership," he said.

He urged ECOWAS countries to strengthen consultation and cooperation for regional peace, stability and prosperity.

The ambassador said the United Nations itself was founded on cooperation, collective responsibility and international partnership.

He also advocated stronger economic integration, including discussions on regional financial institutions and monetary cooperation.

Responding, Sierra Leone's Permanent Representative to the UN, Amb. Michael Kanu, described Jimoh's arrival as timely for Africa, saying his appointment would strengthen Africa's influence within the UN system.

Kanu noted that Nigeria had consistently provided leadership on major international issues affecting Africa, adding, "In the African Group, Nigeria's voice has often been the collective voice."

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He also congratulated Jimoh on his recent election as chairman of the United Nations Fifth Committee, one of the organisation's most influential bodies responsible for administrative and budgetary matters.

"That committee is among the most strategic in the United Nations system. Nigeria, West Africa and Africa will be represented at the table with both competence and conviction," he said. he said.

Nigeria also sought support for Mrs Esther Eghobamien-Mshelia as its candidate for election to the UN Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW) for 2027-2030.

The dinner marked one of Jimoh's earliest high-level engagements with West African diplomats since assuming office as Nigeria's Permanent Representative to the United Nations. (NAN)