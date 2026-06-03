Liberia: WAEC Threatens Legal Action Over Claim of Armed Police At Exam Centers

MONROVIA, June 3, 2026; The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has threatened legal action against media outlets and social media platforms over a viral Facebook post alleging that heavily armed police officers were deployed at examination centers for the ongoing West African Senior School Certificate Examination program.

Speaking Tuesday at the Ministry of Information weekly press briefing in Monrovia, Information Minister Jerolinmek Matthew Piah dismissed the allegation as false, saying it misrepresents standard examination security arrangements.

According to him, the image, which circulated widely online and suggested an unusually heavy security presence at exam centers, was AI-generated, and the post was intended to damage the reputations of both WAEC and the Liberia National Police.

Reading from a prepared statement, Minister Piah clarified that at no point has the Liberia National Police deployed more than one officer at any examination center, and "certainly not heavily armed personnel as alleged in the viral post published.

However, He cautioned media actors and online platforms to verify information before publication, warning that legal action would be pursued if the platforms involved fail to retract the content.