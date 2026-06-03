Nigeria: Record-Breaking Squads Unveiled for FIFA World Cup 2026

FIFA has confirmed the final squad lists for the FIFA World Cup 2026™, revealing an unprecedented 1,248 players representing 48 nations, just nine days before kick-off. This expanded tournament promises a truly global spectacle, welcoming more teams and players than ever before.

The confirmed squads highlight a remarkable blend of experience and fresh talent. A staggering 891 players are set to make their World Cup debut, while 357 seasoned veterans return. Among the most anticipated returns are global icons Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Guillermo Ochoa, all poised for a historic sixth World Cup appearance.

The tournament will also showcase significant generational breadth. Scotland's Craig Gordon, at 43, stands as the oldest player, while Mexico's Gilberto Mora, aged 17, is the youngest. A total of 22 players under 20 and seven over 40 will feature, alongside 22 returning World Cup winners.

The expanded format has paved the way for new nations to grace the world stage, with Cabo Verde, Curaçao, Jordan, and Uzbekistan making their FIFA World Cup debuts. Uzbekistan's inclusion is particularly celebrated, with rising stars like Manchester City's Abdukodir Khusanov fulfilling dreams back home.

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The global nature of modern football is further underscored by the representation of 449 different clubs from 71 countries. While some nations, like Qatar and Saudi Arabia, rely heavily on domestic talent, others, such as Cabo Verde and Uruguay, draw their entire squads from overseas leagues.

With the stage set for an unforgettable tournament across Canada, Mexico, and the United States, these confirmed squads embody the FIFA World Cup's unique spirit of excellence, diversity, and global unity.