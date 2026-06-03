Nigeria: Watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 Live On Startimes, Win 50 Million Naira

Football fever is set to sweep across Nigeria as StarTimes Nigeria officially announces full coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026, bringing all 104 matches of the world's biggest football tournament LIVE to millions of fans nationwide.

From the opening whistle on June 11 to the final showdown on July 19, subscribers will enjoy uninterrupted World Cup action on dedicated sports channels - ST Sports Life（CH253/243 and ST World Football (CH254/245), alongside exciting nationwide rewards through the company's "Watch the World Cup. Win Big." campaign.

₦10 Million Grand Prize -- ₦50 Million Total Prize Pool

As part of the nationwide campaign, StarTimes subscribers stand a chance to win a ₦10,000,000 grand prize, drawn live on Final night July 19, 2026. Additional prizes include 7 StarTimes H30 Solar Home Systems and 14 StarTimes S130b + 32" TV bundles, bringing the total prize pool to ₦50,000,000.

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Customers qualify by any of the following:

Purchasing and activating a new StarTimes DTH or DTT decoder

Renewing or reactivating a Basic, Class or Super Bouquet subscription

Purchasing and activating a StarTimes S130b Solar bundle (which includes a built-in decoder, 32" TV, and a two-year Super Bouquet subscription)

Entry is automatic upon activation, no forms, no codes. The campaign runs from June 1 to July 19, 2026.

The Most Affordable World Cup Access in Nigeria

StarTimes Nigeria has also announced significant decoder price reductions for the World Cup period, running from May 18 to July 31, 2026:

Product Old Price New Price You Save DTH + Accessories ₦35,000 ₦20,900 ₦14,100 DTH (No Accessories) ₦16,000 ₦8,900 ₦7,100 DTT + Accessories ₦17,000 ₦13,900 ₦3,100 DTT (No Accessories) ₦14,000 ₦7,900 ₦6,100

The Basic Bouquet starts from just ₦4,000, making the complete FIFA World Cup 2026 the most accessible it has ever been for Nigerian viewers. Subscribers can also watch on the StarTimes ON app across mobile, tablet, and smart TV.

Speaking on the campaign, Marketing Director Oke Umurhohwo said:

"The FIFA World Cup is more than just football. It is a shared experience that brings people together across homes, viewing centres, and communities. At StarTimes, we are proud to bring all 104 matches live to our subscribers while also giving one lucky Nigerian the chance to win ten million naira just for watching. We want every Nigerian football fan, regardless of where they live or what they earn to experience this World Cup."

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About StarTimes Nigeria

StarTimes Nigeria (NTA-Star TV Network Limited) is a leading digital television operator established in 2009 as a joint venture with the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA). StarTimes Nigeria is part of the StarTimes Group, which serves over 17 million subscribers across 30+ Sub-Saharan African countries. StarTimes Nigeria delivers affordable and accessible entertainment, sports, news, movies, and smart energy solutions to households across all 36 states and the FCT

For media enquiries, visit www.startimestv.com. Terms and conditions apply. #StarTimesFIFAWC26