Nigeria: Supporters' Club Rallies to Roar Super Eagles Against Poland, Portugal

Fresh from their commanding victory at the 2026 Unity Cup in London, Nigeria's Super Eagles are gearing up for two significant international friendlies against Poland and Portugal this week

Behind the scenes, the Authentic Nigeria Football and Allied Sports Supporters Club (ANFASSC), one of the nation's most fervent fan organisations, is already mobilising to ensure the team feels right at home on foreign soil.

ANFASSC was instrumental in galvanising the crowd during Nigeria's Unity Cup triumph, where the Eagles comfortably defeated Jamaica 3-0 to claim a record fourth title.

The group has now turned its attention to the upcoming fixtures in Warsaw and Leiria.

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National President Prince Abayomi Ogunjimi emphasised the importance of maintaining the momentum gained in London. "What happened in London proved what Nigerians can achieve when we unite behind our team," he stated. "Now we are focused on Poland and Portugal. We are rallying our members and all Nigerian supporters across Europe to make sure the Super Eagles hear our roar loud and clear in both stadiums."

Ogunjimi reiterated ANFASSC's role as the team's "12th man," pledging unwavering support wherever they play. He passionately appealed to Nigerians residing in Poland, Portugal, and neighbouring countries to turn out in force and cheer on the team as they build momentum for future Africa Cup of Nations and World Cup qualifiers.

Beyond football, ANFASSC continues its support for Nigerian athletes across various sports, including athletics, basketball, boxing, wrestling, and para-sports. Recognised as one of Africa's most organised supporters' clubs, the group firmly believes that consistent, passionate fandom is crucial for enhancing the Super Eagles' confidence and success on the international stage.