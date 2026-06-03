Nigeria: Politicians Benefit From Insecurity, Buratai Alleges

A former Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, has blamed the rising wave of insecurity, banditry and school abductions in the country on political transitions and the activities of some politicians who allegedly benefit from criminal violence.

Buratai made the remarks during an interview on TVC News while reacting to the recent abduction of students and teachers in Oyo State.

According to him, some politicians have over the years recruited and sponsored criminal elements for political purposes, only for such groups to evolve into terrorists and bandits.

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"Unfortunately, the plain truth is that some politicians benefit from the activities of these terrorists," he alleged.

The former Army chief said insecurity often worsens during periods of political transition when security operations experience disruptions and funding challenges.

He noted that terrorist groups and bandits appear to intensify their activities during election seasons and transitions from one administration to another.

"You discover that these terrorists or insurgents have a particular pattern, mainly when there are political activities or when there are transitions from one administration to the other," he said.

Buratai attributed the trend partly to delays in funding and operational adjustments that sometimes accompany changes in government, creating opportunities for criminal groups to exploit security gaps.

Commenting on the recent school abduction in Oyo State, he urged Nigerians to appreciate the complexities involved in hostage rescue operations, stressing that the safety of victims must remain the priority.

He cautioned against hasty military action that could endanger abducted students and teachers, describing rescue missions as delicate operations requiring intelligence, patience and precision.

While acknowledging the capacity of security agencies to track communications and gather intelligence, Buratai maintained that protecting hostages should take precedence during rescue efforts.

The former Nigerian Ambassador to the Benin also reiterated his opposition to the payment of ransom to kidnappers, warning that it encourages further criminal activities.

"Paying ransom is very counter-productive," he said, adding that such payments strengthen the operational capacity of kidnappers and embolden them to carry out more attacks.

To address insecurity, Buratai advocated a comprehensive strategy that includes decentralising counter-terrorism operations, strengthening security institutions and rebuilding public confidence.

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He called for the establishment of state-level branches of the National Security Adviser's Counter-Terrorism Centre equipped with modern surveillance technology and operational facilities.

He also urged increased recruitment into the military and police, improved training programmes and better welfare packages for security personnel.

In addition, Buratai called on the Federal Government to engage more directly with communities affected by insecurity through high-level visits and sustained communication aimed at reassuring citizens and strengthening cooperation with security agencies.

According to him, defeating terrorism and banditry will require not only military action but also strong political will, effective intelligence gathering and decisive action against those who profit from insecurity.

He stressed that lasting peace can only be achieved when political actors stop exploiting violence for personal gain and governments at all levels work closely with communities to address the root causes of insecurity.