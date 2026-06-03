Nigeria: Insecurity - Declare Security Emergency Now, Can Tells FG

ABUJA — ...Names June 14 'Black Sunday' over killings, kidnappings and terror attacks

The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, yesterday called on the Federal Government to declare a national security emergency as killings, kidnappings and terrorist attacks continue to spread across the country, warning that the nation is drifting deeper into crisis.

The call came as the apex Christian body said the worsening insecurity had reached a dangerous level, urging authorities to take urgent and decisive action to halt the bloodshed, rescue abducted citizens, protect vulnerable communities and restore public confidence.

It also declared a three-day national mourning period from June 12 to June 14 and designated June 14 as Black Sunday across churches nationwide in honour of victims of violence and in solidarity with their families.

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The position was contained in a communique issued at the end of the National Church Denominational Leaders Summit 2026 in Abuja and presented by the CAN President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh.

The gathering brought together leaders of Christian denominations and blocs from across the country, including representatives of the Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria, Christian Council of Nigeria, Christian Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, Organisation of African Instituted Churches, TEKAN/ECWA and other CAN member bodies to review the state of the nation and the growing security challenges facing Nigerians.

"CAN condemns in the strongest terms the barbaric acts of murder, beheading, torture, rape, abduction and forced displacement being perpetrated against innocent citizens, and calls on the Federal Government to declare a National Security Emergency and deploy all lawful measures necessary to restore security across the country," the communique stated.

Church leaders said the summit was convened against the backdrop of worsening insecurity, economic hardship, declining public confidence in state institutions, growing social fragmentation and increasing threats to the lives, dignity and well-being of Nigerians.

They expressed concern over what they described as an unprecedented wave of violence across the country, with communities under attack, citizens kidnapped from their homes and workplaces, travellers abducted on highways and farmers forced off their land by criminal and terrorist groups.

The summit also raised concern over attacks on churches, schools and vulnerable communities, citing recent incidents of mass abductions, killings and assaults in Oyo, Ogun, Borno, Kwara, Kogi and other states.

Participants warned that the continuing assault on human life, freedom and dignity posed a serious threat to national stability, unity and development.

"CAN reminds the Federal Government that the protection of lives and property remains its foremost constitutional responsibility and demands urgent, decisive and measurable action to halt the bloodshed and restore public confidence," the church leaders said.

Beyond declaring a security emergency, the association called for a comprehensive review of the nation's security architecture, stronger intelligence gathering, improved inter-agency cooperation, greater operational effectiveness and enhanced accountability in the fight against terrorism, banditry and violent crime.

It also demanded the speedy conclusion of constitutional and legislative processes leading to the establishment of state police and other lawful decentralised security structures to improve intelligence gathering, rapid response and local accountability.

The summit further expressed concern that political calculations, defections and premature electioneering activities were continuing while many communities remained under siege.

"CAN therefore calls on political leaders, political parties and public office holders to place the security of Nigerians above partisan interests, inflammatory rhetoric and premature electioneering, and to concentrate national efforts on restoring peace, protecting citizens and rebuilding public confidence," the communique stated.

The church leaders also urged stronger collaboration among government institutions, security agencies, faith-based organisations, traditional rulers, civil society groups and local communities to confront growing threats to national peace and stability.

"CAN demands the immediate and unconditional release of all abducted schoolchildren, teachers and other citizens currently held captive by criminal elements across the country and calls on security agencies to intensify rescue efforts until every victim regains freedom," the communique added.

The association further demanded a comprehensive compensation, rehabilitation and resettlement programme for victims of terrorism, kidnapping and violent attacks, as well as the safe return and protection of displaced persons in their ancestral communities under adequate security guarantees.

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Participants lamented that thousands of Nigerians remained displaced from their homes while many families continued to live in fear, often receiving little support, justice or compensation after suffering violent attacks.

The association also called on the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, Nigeria Union of Teachers, NUT, student bodies, civil society organisations, professional associations and traditional institutions to join efforts aimed at holding government accountable for the security of lives and property.

It further expressed concern over what it described as shortcomings in intelligence gathering and coordination mechanisms, urging authorities to adopt a more decisive, proactive and results-oriented approach to tackling insecurity.

"While continuing to seek God's intervention, CAN insists that the protection of human life must remain the highest priority of government at all levels," the church leaders said.

The church leaders pledged to intensify engagement with the Presidency, National Assembly, security agencies and other stakeholders while sustaining advocacy and public pressure for urgent action to address the country's worsening security crisis.