Nigeria: Criminal Allegations - Police Invite Man Who Shared Video On Extrajudicial Killing of Oghenemine

ASABA — POLICE in Delta State have invited for questioning over criminal allegations, Harrison Gwamnishu, the safe society activist, who shared the viral video in which ASP Usman Nuhu shot dead an unarmed suspect, Oghenemine Ogidi, in Effurun, Delta State.

The summon on Gwamnishu, Director General, Behind Bar's Human Right and Safe City Volunteer Foundation, dated June 1, 2026, was signed by ACP Adigwe on behalf of DCP Criminal Investigations Department, CID, and entitled "Re: Case Of Conspiracy, Attempted Murder, Incitement To Engage In Terrorism, Communal War And Obstruction."

The letter read: "This office is investigating the above mentioned case. In view thereof, you are invited to have an interface with the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Criminal Investigation Department, Asaba through the O/C Homicide, State CID, Asaba on June 4, 2026 by 1000hrs.

"Accept the warm regard of the Commissioner of Police, Delta State Police Command, Asaba, please."

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Meanwhile in receipt of the letter, Gwamnishu in a video shared, yesterday on his social media handle was seen at the Delta State Police Command Headquarters, Asaba, informing followers that he was honouring the SCID invitation two days ahead of the June 4, he was directed to show up.

Preempting the authority's motive for the summon, he said: "I've no reason to be scared of the Police. They have nothing against me.

"I only posted Oghenemine's case, which deserved public awareness to end police brutality. That when a suspect is already arresting, tied pleading and already cooperating with you, why kill him?

"In 2011, I suffered four years detention by this same Police. I've been a collaborator in stabilising the state. So, if somebody wrote petition against me for terrorism, attempted murder or anthing of such, I'm not part of it.

"So, this petition is frivolous, and anybody who wrote it must be brought to book for false information to the Police. Police are now denying that a petition was written.

"I've been receiving a lot of threats from different quarters. The officers recently transfered from Delta State Command, over 1000 of them, I've no hand in it.

"On the cases of kidnaps and my efforts, I post on social media, I'm not taking the work of Police or military. I'm only assisting. I don't own a gun."