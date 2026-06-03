Nigeria: Abductions - Parents Panic As Adeleke Dispels Osun School Bandit Scare

OSOGBO — FOLLOWING rumours of terrorists' invasion of some towns in Osun State, Governor Ademola Adeleke, yesterday, reassured residents of adequate security across schools in the state.

Tension had spread in some towns of terrorists' attack, leading parents to storm schools in Ila, Ikirun, Obaagun and Osogbo to pick up their children over fear of being kidnapped.

Students in some public schools in Ikirun were seen in viral videos running out of schools to avoid being abducted.

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Governor Adeleke, in a statement by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, described the alleged invasion as a fake alert, urging residents to go about their lawful activities without fear.

The governor, who described the rumour as the handiwork of opposition elements, said fact checks from the border areas and across the state confirmed that there was no case of kidnappings.

He said: "I task our people to go about their normal activities without fear. Our government has taken steps to secure our schools. The Ministry of Education and the relevant security agencies have worked out a security strategy that is being implemented."

Osun Police warn against fake news

The Police Commissioner, Ibrahim Gotan, has warned individuals spreading fake security alerts to desist or face the wrath of the law, saying the Command has deployed covert and Violent Crime Response operatives to be on the lookout.

The Commissioner in a statement by the command's Public Relations Officer, Abiodun Ojelabi, stated that the reports are unfounded, misleading, and capable of causing unnecessary panic, fear, and tension among law-abiding residents.

The statement reads: "Extensive security assessments and intelligence gathering conducted by the Command have not substantiated the claims being circulated.

"Members of the public are advised to verify security-related information through official channels before sharing the same. Anyone found spreading false information, capable of causing public disorder or inciting fear, will be investigated and prosecuted in accordance with the relevant provisions of the law."

No school breach in Ondo --Police

Meanwhile, following the directive to close schools in Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State, the Police Command, yesterday, insisted that no security breach was recorded in the area.

Reacting to the directive by LG Chairman, Mr Taiwo Adegoroye, the Police spokesperson, DSP Jimoh Abayomi, in a statement, said there was no cause for alarm.

Abayomi said: "The Ondo State Police Command wishes to reassure residents of Odigbo Local Government Area and the general public that there has been no recorded breach of security, terrorist threat, or any incident capable of causing panic within the area."

He added that based on available intelligence and ongoing security assessments, there is no credible information suggesting any imminent threat to public safety in Odigbo or its surrounding communities.

Abayomi said Commissioner of Police, CP Felix Ohagwu, has directed all area commanders, divisional police officers, tactical commanders, and intelligence units to "sustain heightened surveillance, intelligence gathering, and visibility policing across the state. The focus remains on schools, public facilities, critical national assets, and other vulnerable locations."

He said: "The security architecture within Odigbo Local Government Area and across the state remains robust and effective, while security agencies continue to monitor developments and respond proactively to any emerging concerns."

Abayomi warned that misinformation and unverified reports have the potential to create unnecessary panic and anxiety among members of the public.

He advised citizens to rely solely on information from official channels and refrain from spreading rumours capable of undermining public confidence and security.

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Meanwhile, the council chairman, Adegoroye, in a statement, had ordered the immediate closure of all public and private schools in the council area due to rising security concerns.

Adegoroye, in a statement by his special Assistant on new media, Olatunji Babatunde, said the directive was a precautionary measure to safeguard pupils, students, teachers, and other education workers from possible threats.

However, students participating in national examinations, according to him, will be granted limited access to school premises strictly to write their exams.

Adegoroye warned that any school authority violating the closure order would face sanctions in line with extant laws.

He urged parents and guardians to monitor their children closely and reduce unnecessary movements to ensure their safety.