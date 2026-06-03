Liberia Has No Ebola Cases Yet

Liberia has recorded no Ebola cases, but health authorities say regional flare-ups remain a serious warning that the country must continue strengthening its defenses.

That message dominated Tuesday's press briefing at the Ministry of Information, where Dr. Sia Wata Camanor, Interim Director-General of the National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL), outlined the country's preparedness against Ebola Virus Disease and confirmed ongoing responses to other public health threats.

"Liberia remains vigilant," said Dr. Sia Wata Camanor, Interim Director-General of NPHIL. "Our surveillance system is active, our rapid response teams are trained, and we are coordinating closely with county health teams to detect and contain any threat early."

The briefing comes as West Africa continues to monitor renewed concerns over viral hemorrhagic fevers. Liberia's 2014-2016 Ebola outbreak, which claimed more than 4,800 lives in the country, remains a central reference point in national preparedness planning. Officials emphasized community engagement, border screening, and laboratory capacity as key pillars of the current response strategy.

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Dr. Camanor stressed that Ebola is only one part of the broader public health workload facing the institution.

"We are not only watching for Ebola," she told reporters. "NPHIL is responding to several outbreaks right now, and our teams on the ground are working with partners to interrupt transmission and protect communities."

Although she did not list all ongoing outbreaks, Dr. Camanor said resource deployment is guided by risk assessments and case trends. County Health Officers in Gbarpolu, Lofa, and Nimba Counties have been placed on heightened alert due to their proximity to neighboring countries.

Cross-border coordination is ongoing with Guinea, Sierra Leone, and Côte d'Ivoire through the Mano River Union health desk.

"Preparedness is not a one-day event," Dr. Camanor said. "We have pre-positioned supplies, conducted simulation exercises in high-risk counties, and strengthened our contact tracing network."

She explained that the preparedness exercises include simulations for case isolation, safe patient transport, and rapid laboratory confirmation. NPHIL has also mapped referral pathways from remote health facilities to regional treatment centers to reduce response time in the event of an outbreak.

Minister of Information, Cultural Affairs and Tourism Jerolinmek Piah, who moderated the briefing, pledged continued public communication on health developments.

"The public deserves timely, accurate information," said Minister Jerolinmek Piah. "We will continue to use this platform to provide updates from NPHIL and all health authorities."

Dr. Camanor also emphasized the protection of frontline health workers.

"Our frontline health workers are the backbone of this response," she said. "We are providing them with PPE, refresher training, and psychosocial support to keep them safe as they serve."

NPHIL renewed its appeal to the public to report unusual illnesses to the nearest health facility and to use the 4455 hotlines for emergencies. It also reiterated standard prevention measures, including regular handwashing, safe and dignified burials, and avoiding contact with body fluids of sick individuals.

Civil society organizations attending the briefing welcomed the government's transparency but urged stronger budgetary support for preparedness efforts.

"Preparedness only works if it's funded before the crisis hits," said Naomi Tulay-Solanke, Executive Director of the Community Healthcare Initiative. "We encourage the Legislature to prioritize NPHIL's budget."

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She further noted that community health volunteers require logistical support and stipends to maintain surveillance efforts in remote areas.

"Surveillance fails when the people doing it cannot afford to reach the next village," she added.

The Ministry confirmed that a full video of Dr. Camanor's remarks will be released to the public, while NPHIL will also publish weekly situation reports on its official platforms. Questions submitted by journalists during the briefing are expected to be addressed in the upcoming video release.

No Ebola cases were reported during the briefing. However, officials emphasized that vigilance remains essential.

"We are better prepared today than we were in 2014," Dr. Camanor said. "Our job is to keep it that way."