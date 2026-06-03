Liberia: EPA Integrity At Stake

An independent investigation into the controversial hydrochloric acid spill in Money Sweet Town, Bong County, has challenged the conclusions of Liberia's Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), finding evidence of significant human exposure, health complications, environmental contamination concerns, and lasting social and economic impacts on residents.

The findings, released last week, during a public presentation at the Bong County Women's Center in Gbarnga, have reignited debate over one of the country's most closely watched environmental incidents this year and raised fresh questions about the adequacy of the official response.

The investigation was conducted by an independent team commissioned by the United Bong County Association in the Americas (UBCAA) following public concerns over the EPA's earlier assessment of the January 18 hydrochloric acid spill involving MNG Gold Liberia in Money Sweet Town.

While the EPA previously concluded that the incident was not expected to pose significant long-term environmental or health risks, the independent report paints a markedly different picture, documenting what investigators describe as substantial exposure among residents and multiple failures in emergency response and risk communication.

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The acid spill occurred on January 18, 2026, in Money Sweet Town, a rural community in Bong County where farming remains the primary source of livelihood for most residents.

News of the incident quickly spread across Liberia, prompting concerns from environmental activists, public health experts, local leaders, and ordinary citizens who questioned whether sufficient measures had been taken to protect nearby communities from exposure.

In response to growing public anxiety, the EPA launched an assessment of the incident and later announced that the spill was not expected to result in significant environmental degradation or long-term health consequences.

However, the agency's conclusions were met with widespread skepticism.

Residents reported experiencing a variety of health complications in the days following the spill and questioned whether the full extent of the incident had been adequately investigated.

Public concern intensified after many residents claimed they had received little information about the nature of the chemical involved or the potential health risks associated with exposure.

Recognizing the public debate surrounding the matter, EPA Executive Director Emmanuel K. Urey Yarkpawolo publicly encouraged independent institutions and organizations to conduct separate investigations in the interest of transparency and accountability.

That invitation ultimately led the United Bong County Association in the Americas, headed by President Caimon Joe Kollie, to commission an independent inquiry.

Veteran Liberian journalist Moses Bailey was appointed to lead the investigation and assembled a multidisciplinary team consisting of environmental experts, researchers, and a Liberian scientist to conduct a comprehensive assessment of conditions in Money Sweet Town.

Findings Reveal Extensive Human Exposure

Presenting the findings to stakeholders, community residents, and local officials, Dr. Mogana S. Flomo Jr. disclosed that investigators found evidence suggesting widespread human exposure to the chemical.

According to the report, 31 residents were interviewed during the investigation.

Of those surveyed, 87.1 percent reported having been exposed to the chemical either directly or indirectly during the incident.

The report documented numerous symptoms commonly associated with hydrochloric acid exposure.

Residents reported respiratory distress, persistent coughing, eye irritation, breathing difficulties, skin conditions, gastrointestinal complications, and other symptoms that investigators said were consistent with chemical exposure.

Investigators found that the timing of symptom development appeared to correlate with exposure to the spill.

According to the report, 19.3 percent of affected residents reported symptoms on the first day of the spill. It suggested that 32.3 percent reported symptoms the following day. Additionally, 48.4 percent developed symptoms two to three days after exposure.

The team concluded that statistical analysis demonstrated a direct relationship between exposure levels and the severity of reported health symptoms.

Medical records also raised additional questions. One of the report's most significant findings emerged from a review of medical records obtained from Mano Wainsue Clinic.

Investigators examined 140 patient cases recorded following the incident.

After reviewing symptoms and comparing them with known health effects associated with hydrochloric acid exposure, the team classified 61 cases -- representing 43.6 percent of all reviewed patients -- as potentially chemical-related.

The report argues that these figures contradict claims that the incident posed little or no threat to public health.

Investigators acknowledged that some symptoms may overlap with common illnesses but noted that the concentration of similar complaints immediately following the spill raised legitimate concerns that warranted further study.

A major section of the report focuses on the emergency response following the spill.

According to investigators, several critical failures may have increased the level of exposure experienced by residents.

The report found that there was no timely evacuation of residents from potentially affected areas.

Investigators also reported an absence of effective risk communication during the critical hours following the spill, leaving many residents unaware of the potential dangers.

Perhaps more concerning, the report states that civilian first responders and community members who assisted during the emergency were not provided with personal protective equipment (PPE).

The absence of protective gear may have exposed individuals to unnecessary risks while attempting to respond to the incident.

The investigation further found that no containment measures were immediately implemented to prevent potential runoff into nearby drinking water sources.

Investigators argued that these shortcomings reflected weaknesses in emergency preparedness and response coordination.

Environmental Assessment Reveals Soil Concerns

Environmental testing conducted during the investigation revealed signs that hydrochloric acid contamination had affected local soil.

Researchers reported elevated electrical conductivity levels in wet soil samples.

According to the report, such readings suggest the movement of dissolved ions through the soil, a finding consistent with hydrochloric acid contamination.

Laboratory testing identified the presence of hydrogen (H+) and chloride (Cl-) ions in soil samples collected from affected areas.

Investigators explained that these ions are components of hydrochloric acid and indicate that contamination occurred.

However, the report also notes that hydrochloric acid naturally dissociates and breaks down over time.

As a result, investigators concluded that the chemical itself is unlikely to continue posing a direct threat to agricultural activities or crop production.

Nevertheless, the team recommended additional laboratory testing to fully assess long-term impacts on soil quality and ecosystem health.

Water Sources Show No Chemical Contamination But Other Risks Remain

The investigation also examined the community's primary drinking water source.

According to laboratory analysis, no chemical contamination from hydrochloric acid was detected in the hand-pump water used by residents.

This finding aligns with previous EPA testing results.

However, researchers identified bacteriological contamination within the water source.

Although unrelated to the acid spill itself, investigators warned that bacterial contamination remains a serious public health concern requiring immediate attention.

The report stressed that clean drinking water remains essential for protecting community health and preventing disease outbreaks.

Livelihoods and Food Security Concerns

Beyond environmental and health impacts, investigators examined the socioeconomic consequences of the spill.

Money Sweet Town is heavily dependent on subsistence agriculture.

The report found that approximately 67.7 percent of affected residents rely primarily on farming for their livelihoods.

Many residents reported disruptions to farming activities following the spill due to uncertainty surrounding soil safety and fears about potential contamination.

The resulting decline in agricultural activity contributed to lost income and heightened concerns about food security among families already facing economic challenges.

Investigators said these economic consequences demonstrate that environmental incidents often affect communities far beyond immediate health concerns.

Psychological Impact and Erosion of Trust

The report also highlighted significant psychosocial consequences within the community.

Residents interviewed during the investigation described feelings of anxiety, fear, frustration, anger, and emotional distress in the months following the spill.

Many expressed concerns about possible long-term health effects and uncertainty regarding the safety of their environment.

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Perhaps most notably, investigators documented a decline in public trust toward both MNG Gold Liberia and government institutions.

Several residents reported dissatisfaction with the level of communication, transparency, and support provided after the incident.

The report argues that rebuilding community confidence will require sustained engagement, transparent communication, and meaningful support for affected residents.

Recommendations for Reform and Accountability

In light of its findings, the independent investigative team issued several recommendations aimed at preventing similar incidents in the future.

Among the recommendations include additional laboratory testing of affected soils, strengthened EPA oversight and regulatory accountability, improved emergency response systems and risk communication protocols, Long-term environmental monitoring programs, community-centered public health interventions, financial support and livelihood assistance for affected residents and greater involvement of international environmental and public health partners in remediation efforts.

Investigators also called for broader policy reforms to strengthen environmental protection and ensure mining companies adhere to stricter safety standards.

A Debate Far from Over

The release of the independent report has added a powerful new dimension to the ongoing debate surrounding the Money Sweet Town chemical spill.

While the EPA previously maintained that the incident posed no significant health or environmental threat, the independent investigation concluded that residents experienced substantial exposure and that the consequences extended beyond what official assessments initially suggested.

The findings are expected to intensify calls for accountability, further environmental monitoring, and greater transparency from both regulators and industry operators.

For the residents of Money Sweet Town, the report provides formal recognition of concerns they have raised for months.

Whether the findings will lead to additional government action, policy reforms, or support for affected families remains uncertain.

What is clear, however, is that the January chemical spill continues to cast a long shadow over the community, raising broader questions about environmental governance, corporate responsibility, and public health protection in Liberia's growing mining sector.