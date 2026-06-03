Liberia: PYPP Hosts Emerging Public Leaders Alumni Network Forum in Monrovia

Young public servants, government officials, development partners, and alumni from five African countries have gathered in Monrovia for the 2026 Emerging Public Leaders (EPL) Alumni Network Gathering, a continental dialogue focused on strengthening leadership, deepening governance reform, and advancing youth transition from learning into effective public service leadership.

The high-level forum, hosted by the President's Young Professionals Programme (PYPP), is being held from June 2-3, 2026, and has brought together more than 60 participants from Ghana, Kenya, Malawi, Sierra Leone, and Liberia. The participants include fellows, alumni, policymakers, and development partners working across public institutions and governance systems.

The gathering is held under the theme: "From Learning to Leadership: Young Public Servants Scaling Youth Transitions and Inclusive Growth," and is designed to reflect on progress made under youth leadership development initiatives while identifying practical solutions to governance and development challenges across Africa.

Delivering the keynote address, former Liberian Foreign Minister Marjon B. Kamara challenged young public servants to embrace leadership rooted in integrity, humility, discipline, and lifelong learning, stressing that Africa's transformation depends not only on economic growth but on the quality of governance.

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"As a former official of the Government of Liberia and a mentor of the President's Young Professionals Programme, I believe the African Union's Agenda 2063 will be realized incrementally not only by economic growth, technological advancement and infrastructure development, but also importantly by the quality of governance, including leadership of public institutions," Kamara said.

She emphasized that leadership in public service must be anchored in values that prioritize citizens and institutional integrity over personal interest.

"Effective governance demands leaders who are humble, selfless and self-disciplined," she stated. "Leaders who are curious and who take pride in their financial and intellectual independence."

Kamara described the conference theme as a critical reflection of the journey required of public servants, from acquiring knowledge to exercising responsible leadership capable of transforming institutions and societies.

"Deep learning and effective leadership require the willingness to admit that no one knows everything and that every leader must also be a follower," she added.

The former minister also raised concerns about the growing influence of social media and rapid technological advancement on young professionals, warning that overreliance on digital platforms could undermine critical thinking, judgment, and interpersonal relationships.

"Nothing can beat the human mind, its nuances, insights, instincts and creativity," Kamara said. "You, the alumni of EPL, as individuals, still matter."

She urged participants to balance technological tools with human-centered leadership skills, stressing that effective governance requires emotional intelligence and ethical discipline.

Kamara further encouraged young leaders to expand their communication abilities by learning additional African and international languages, noting that linguistic competence is a key component of public service effectiveness.

"Public service is a matter of linguistic as well as technical competency," she said. "We must relate to the people we serve and engage them in a language they trust."

Kamara also highlighted a range of pressing challenges confronting Africa, including youth unemployment, climate change, migration, public health concerns, corruption, and the disruptive impact of emerging technologies.

She stressed that young public servants must commit themselves to evidence-based decision-making and continuous learning.

"Leadership requires your commitment to continuous consumption of verifiable and credible information and your commitment to applying that knowledge to solve problems, strengthen institutions, improve lives and contribute to a more equal and just world," she said.

Kamara praised the expansion of the EPL model, which originated in Liberia under PYPP and has since grown into a continental leadership development network.

She specifically commended former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf for her vision in establishing the program, describing it as a landmark investment in youth leadership development that continues to yield results across Africa.

"The model established in Liberia is demonstrating the transformative impact of investing in youth leadership," she noted.

She also recognized PYPP Executive Director Ciata Stevens d'Almeida for her leadership, describing her as a living example of the program's success.

Earlier, Stevens d'Almeida welcomed participants to Liberia and reflected on her personal journey from fellowship participant to executive director, describing her experience as a direct reflection of the forum's theme.

"I am a beneficiary of the Emerging Public Leaders Fellowship and a testimony of our theme, from learning to leadership," she said.

She emphasized that youth transition programs are essential to building sustainable and inclusive governance systems across Africa, urging participants to expand opportunities for young professionals within their institutions.

"I encourage everyone in this room to think about ways that we can scale up in our different institutions so that we can build an army of African professionals that will move our continent toward development and inclusive growth," she added.

She also underscored the importance of mentorship and intergenerational learning, calling on young professionals to actively seek guidance from experienced leaders.

"In Liberia, we have a proverb that says, 'You have to sit on the old mat to make a new one,"' she said. "We need to sit at the feet of our elders to be able to scale up."

Stevens d'Almeida noted that the Emerging Public Leaders Alumni Network continues to grow across the continent, with active members in Ghana, Liberia, Kenya, Malawi, and Sierra Leone, and plans to expand into all 54 African countries in the coming years.

She disclosed that the forum also seeks to strengthen the Emerging Public Leaders Alumni Network (EPLAN) by fostering collaboration, knowledge exchange, and stronger institutional partnerships across countries where the program operates.

Stevens d'Almeida explained that the 2026 gathering builds on earlier convenings, including the inaugural 2024 alumni meeting in Kenya, and now serves as a major continental platform for dialogue, networking, and collaboration among emerging public servants.

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According to her, the network plays a central role in supporting leadership development and improving governance systems by connecting young professionals working in public service institutions across Africa.

The EPL Alumni Network, she said, functions as a pan-African community of fellows who transition from the fellowship program and remain engaged in efforts to transform public service delivery in their respective countries.

According to her, discussions at the Monrovia gathering focus on leadership development, public sector reform, innovation in governance, and strategies for improving youth employment and civic participation.

She further said that the forum also seeks to strengthen collaboration between alumni, governments, and development partners to enhance service delivery and institutional performance across the continent.

The gathering further highlights the growing role of young public servants in shaping governance reforms, improving accountability systems, and driving inclusive development.

Stevens d'Almeida noted that since its inception, EPL has evolved into a continental platform that brings together emerging leaders committed to reforming public institutions and improving governance outcomes.

As the 2026 dialogue continues, participants are expected to deepen discussions on leadership ethics, institutional strengthening, and cross-border collaboration.

For many attendees, the forum represents more than a networking opportunity--it is a call to action for a new generation of African public servants committed to transforming governance systems from within.

Organizers say the outcomes of the Monrovia gathering will help shape future policy directions, strengthen alumni networks, and reinforce the role of young professionals in driving inclusive growth and democratic governance across Africa.