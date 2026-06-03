Liberia: LDEA Declares Major Victory Against Drug Traffickers in Q1 Report

The Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA) has reported significant progress in its nationwide anti-drug campaign, revealing that 233 suspects were arrested and more than 422 kilograms of assorted narcotics were seized during the first quarter of 2026.

Presenting the Agency's First Quarter Report, Officer-in-Charge DCP Fitzgerald T.M. Biago said the LDEA continues to intensify enforcement, prevention, and institutional reform efforts in response to the Government of Liberia's declaration of drug abuse as a national security and public health emergency.

According to Biago, the 233 individuals arrested for alleged involvement in drug trafficking and illicit narcotics activities included 193 males and 40 females. The suspects comprised 195 Liberians, 17 Nigerians, 12 Sierra Leoneans, and nine Guineans.

"All suspects were investigated and forwarded to court for prosecution in line with the laws of Liberia," Biago stated.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The report disclosed that LDEA operations led to the seizure of 422.08 kilograms of narcotics nationwide, including 115.66 kilograms of Kush, 248.56 kilograms of marijuana, 0.56 kilograms of cocaine, and 57.30 kilograms of Tramadol.

The confiscated drugs carry an estimated street value of more than US$433,950 and over L$103 million on the local market.

One of the Agency's major achievements during the reporting period was a successful border operation at Bo-Waterside in Grand Cape Mount County, where authorities confiscated approximately US$1.337 million suspected to be linked to transnational drug trafficking activities.

Biago described the seizure as a significant breakthrough in efforts to disrupt organized criminal networks operating across Liberia's borders.

The LDEA also reported ongoing efforts to strengthen accountability and professionalism within its ranks. According to the report, officers linked to allegations of misconduct and evidence tampering are currently under investigation as part of the Agency's zero-tolerance policy toward corruption and unprofessional conduct.

On the institutional front, the Agency said 110 Action Agents were vetted and enrolled at the Liberia National Police Academy for formal recruit training, while 30 senior personnel began leadership and managerial training programs.

The Agency has also introduced mandatory random drug testing for personnel and established a vehicle tracking and risk management system to improve operational efficiency.

Additional reforms include strengthened evidence management procedures, the development of Standard Operating Procedures, and plans for the relocation and renovation of a modern headquarters facility.

Beyond enforcement activities, the LDEA intensified public awareness campaigns during the quarter, engaging schools, communities, churches, mosques, youth groups, and civil society organizations across the country.

The Agency reported reaching more than 2,500 citizens, students, and stakeholders with anti-drug awareness and prevention messages.

Biago highlighted what he described as a significant decline in drug proliferation when compared to the final quarter of 2025. According to comparative data, drug seizures dropped from 5,186.17 kilograms in late 2025 to 422.08 kilograms in the first quarter of 2026, representing a 91.86 percent reduction.

He said the decline reflects increased pressure on traffickers and strengthened national enforcement efforts.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Despite the progress, Biago acknowledged that the Agency continues to face challenges, including limited logistics, inadequate surveillance technology, and increasingly sophisticated trafficking methods.

"We therefore call for sustained support from the Government of Liberia, international partners, civil society organizations, and the Liberian people," he said.

"The fight against drugs is not the responsibility of the LDEA alone; it is a shared national responsibility."

Biago concluded by expressing appreciation to the Government of Liberia, security institutions, international partners, community leaders, civil society organizations, and LDEA personnel for their continued support in combating drug trafficking and substance abuse.

"Together, we will continue to build a safer, stronger, and drug-free Liberia," he said.