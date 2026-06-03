Liberia: Moye Expands Medical Outreach, Development Support Across Bong County

Thousands of residents across several communities in Bong County are expected to benefit from a series of health, education, infrastructure and social support initiatives announced by Bong County Senator Prince Kermue Moye Sr. during a two-day community engagement tour that concluded on Sunday.

The latest outreach campaign, which covered parts of Garyea Clan in Yellequelleh Administrative District and Suakoko District, combined direct consultations with residents, the launch of a free medical and surgical outreach program, and commitments aimed at addressing some of the county's longstanding development challenges. The tour forms part of Senator Moye's continuing effort to engage communities directly, assess local needs and support citizen-driven development initiatives.

A major highlight of the tour was the official launch of a free medical and surgical outreach program in Fenutoli Town. The initiative, implemented by Doctors Without Borders, is expected to provide much-needed healthcare services to residents who often face significant barriers in accessing specialized medical treatment. The launch comes amid persistent concerns about healthcare accessibility in rural Liberia, where many communities continue to struggle with limited medical facilities, inadequate staffing and financial constraints.

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Beyond healthcare, Senator Moye announced a broad package of development interventions touching multiple sectors. In Fenutoli Town, he pledged support for road and bridge rehabilitation projects, donated 50 bags of cement, promised assistance for the construction of a modern town hall and provided financial support to volunteer teachers. Additional commitments included support for school rehabilitation, a motorcycle for local teachers attending classes at Bong County University, donations to local churches and sporting organizations, and assistance for women through the distribution of lappa cloth.

The senator's engagement in Garyeah Town centered largely on women's empowerment and infrastructure development. Speaking to residents, he thanked the community for its support during the 2020 Special Senatorial Election and reaffirmed his commitment to improving living standards throughout the district. Among the key announcements was a commitment of L$1 million in financial support for registered women associated with Team Moye and women across the district. He also pledged the construction of a modern town hall, road rehabilitation works linking neighboring communities and the donation of construction materials, including 100 bags of cement and roofing zinc.

The outreach continued in Voloblia Town, where residents presented development priorities to the senator. In response, he pledged construction materials for both a town development project and a church initiative. Financial assistance was also provided to residents, while local youth organizations received sporting equipment intended to promote recreational activities and community engagement.

In Taylor Town, discussions focused on infrastructure deficiencies, particularly the lack of accommodation facilities for visitors. Senator Moye responded by promising support for the construction of a community guest house, a project residents believe could improve social and economic activities in the area. He also donated sporting equipment and provided direct financial assistance to members of the community.

At Pernga Town, the final stop on Saturday's itinerary, the senator emphasized the importance of unity and collective planning. He encouraged residents to identify and agree upon priority development projects that could attract support and produce meaningful impact. The town received donations of sporting equipment, plastic chairs and financial assistance. Moye also announced plans to provide farming tools for women involved in agriculture and unveiled a proposed life-skills training program targeting women and young people.

The second day of the tour began with Senator Moye's participation in the dedication ceremony of the Kpayah Clinic in Behquelleh Clan. The clinic, initiated by Representative J. Marvin Cole and later completed through national budget allocations, represents another effort to improve healthcare delivery in the county. During the event, Senator Moye praised Representative Cole's contribution and stressed that collaboration among elected leaders remains essential to accelerating development across Bong County.

Following the clinic dedication, the senator traveled to Gbondio Community, where he announced a series of additional commitments. These included support for a town hall project, L$120,000 for volunteer teachers, US$500 toward the completion of a community school fencing project and the installation of 30 solar lights for surrounding towns and villages. He also pledged to support rehabilitation of the Gbondio-Gbarnla road once government earthmoving equipment becomes available in the county.

Residents of the Bamboo Worm Factory Community also secured commitments from the senator, particularly regarding education infrastructure. During his visit, Moye promised to renovate the community's primary school, which residents described as being in a deteriorating condition and in urgent need of intervention.

In Kandaka Town, the senator promised to collaborate with the district lawmaker to ensure the completion of an ongoing town hall project. Additional financial contributions were made to local supporters, while youth and women groups received sporting materials and other forms of assistance.

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Throughout the tour, Senator Moye was accompanied by Bong County District Five Representative Eugine J.M. Kollie, traditional leaders, local government officials and members of Team Moye. The presence of local authorities and community stakeholders underscored the significance of the engagements, which residents viewed as an opportunity to directly communicate their concerns and aspirations to their elected representatives.

The wide-ranging commitments announced during the tour reflect growing expectations among residents for improvements in healthcare, education, road connectivity, agriculture and community infrastructure. While many welcomed the pledges and donations, attention will now shift to implementation and the extent to which the promised projects are translated into tangible outcomes for communities across Bong County.

For many residents, the free medical outreach program and development commitments represent a significant opportunity to address pressing local challenges. As Bong County continues to seek greater investment in public services and infrastructure, community members say sustained engagement and delivery of promised interventions will be crucial in determining the long-term impact of the senator's latest county-wide outreach initiative.