Ghana: Queiroz Names 2026 FIFA World Cup Squad

Black Stars Coach, Carlos Queiroz, has confirmed his squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

This follows detailed analysis, observations and research on players eligible to represent the nation at the summer Mundial in Canada, Mexico and the United States of America (USA).

Benjamin Asare, Lawrence Ati-Zigi and Joseph Anang are the goalkeepers for the tournament, with Solomon Agbesi being added to the squad as an additional member.

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Cyprus-based defender, Derrick Luckassen, also makes the list after coming in to replace Alexander Djiku, who is ruled out after picking up a hamstring injury that will keep him on the sidelines for at least six weeks.

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There is a place for World Cup debuts for Jerome Opoku, Kojo Oppong Peprah, Abdul Mumin, Benjamin Asare, Joseph Anang, Kwasi Sibo, Augustine Boakye, Caleb Yirenkyi, Christopher Bonsu Baah, Ernest Nuamah, Brandon Thomas-Asante and Prince Kwabena Adu.

Ghana will fly out to Washington to continue preparations for the World Cup that kicks off on June 11, 2026.

The Black Stars will open their campaign against Panama on June 17 before facing England and Croatia in their Group L matches.

Goalkeepers:

Benjamin Asare, Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Joseph Anang

Defenders:

Baba Abdul Rahman, Gideon Mensah, Marvin Senaya, Alidu Seidu, Abdul Mumin, Jerome Opoku, Jonas Adjetey, Kojo Oppong Peprah, Derrick Luckassen

Midfielders:

Elisha Owusu, Thomas Partey, Kwasi Sibo, Augustine Boakye, Caleb Yirenkyi, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, Kamal Deen Sulemana

Forwards:

Christopher Bonsu Baah, Ernest Nuamah, Antoine Semenyo, Brandon Thomas-Asante, Prince Kwabena Adu, Inaki Williams, Jordan Ayew. -Ghanafa

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