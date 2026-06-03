Liberia: China Commits U.S.$3m to Enhance Child Nutrition in Liberia

Congo Town — The People's Republic of China, through its Embassy in Liberia, has disclosed several tangible outcomes from the bilateral cooperation visitation held between Liberia's Foreign Affairs Minister, Madam Sarah Beysolow Nyanti, and Chinese Foreign Affairs Minister, Wang Yi in Beijing, China.

Key outcomes include the Chinese government's approval for Liberia to establish a Consulate General in Hong Kong, an agreement to provide Liberia with a batch of agricultural machinery and equipment, and a commitment to provide US$3 million from the Global Development and South-South Cooperation Fund to support the project of "Enhancing Child Nutrition in Liberia."

Providing an update on the outcome of the Liberia Foreign Affairs Minister's visit, Chinese Ambassador to Liberia, Yin Chengwu, in an elaborate press conference over the weekend, said that tangible outcomes of bilateral cooperation are steadily emerging from the diplomatic visitation.

According to him, during Minister Nyanti's visit to China, good news about bilateral cooperation kept pouring in, adding that first, Liberia's Ambassador to China, Mr. Dudley McKinley Thomas, signed the Convention on the Establishment of the International Organization for Mediation on behalf of the Government of Liberia in Beijing.

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The Chinese envoy disclosed that China Foreign Minister Wang Yi specifically welcomed Liberia's signing to become a new member of the IOMed during his talks with Foreign Minister Nyanti, adding that after friendly consultations between the two countries, the Chinese government has agreed to allow the Liberian government to establish a Consulate General in Hong Kong.

Furthermore, Amb Yin pointed out that the Chinese government will provide Liberia with a batch of agricultural machinery and equipment, which will be delivered in the coming months (before the end of the year) to help Liberia's agricultural mechanization, noting that the two countries signed an exchange letter on the approval of China-Aid Government Vehicles and Materials Project.

" The Chinese government will provide 3 million USD from the Global Development and South-South Cooperation Fund to support the project of "Enhancing Child Nutrition in Liberia for Their First 1000 Days Through Health and Nutrition Services", which will be implemented by UNICEF. Sixth, China is considering providing additional assistance to Liberia.

As time goes on, there will be more good news of China-Liberia cooperation; please stay tuned", he concluded.

At the invitation of Member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC), Central Committee and China Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi, Minister of Foreign Affairs Sara Beysolow Nyanti of Liberia paid an official visit to China from May 18 to 22.

During her visit, the two ministers held bilateral talks on Tuesday, 19 May, followed by a dinner hosted in Minister Beysolow-Nyanti's honor by H.E. Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee.

Discussions highlighted Liberia's commitment to strengthening bilateral ties with China and strengthening multilateral cooperation and enhancing coordination to advance reforms of the United Nations Security Council and its subsidiary bodies to promote greater effectiveness and inclusivity.

This visit reflects the vision of His Excellency President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., and President Xi Jinping that has elevated Liberia-China relations to a "strategic partnership," as proposed during the 2024 Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) Summit. Liberia intends to continue deepening collaboration in ways that deliver "win-win" outcomes for both countries.

Minister Beysolow-Nyanti also held talks with Mr. Chen Xiaodong, Chairman of the China International Development Cooperation Agency (CIDCA). CIDCA serves as China's lead agency for development cooperation, responsible for setting strategic guidelines, policies, and plans. It coordinates and advises on major aid initiatives, identifies priority programs, and oversees their implementation through supervision and evaluation.

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She also traveled to Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, visited the Liberia Chamber of Commerce trade office in that city, and later met with the Secretary of the CPC Shenzhen Municipal Committee, Mayor Qin Weizhong, and municipal officials. This followed up on the April 2025 visit of a 19-member Chinese delegation to Liberia. That mission advanced cooperation in trade, investment, cultural exchange, and agriculture.

The visit to Shenzhen builds on momentum from the inaugural China-Liberia Trade and Investment Promotion Forum, held in September 2024 under the theme "China and Liberia Cooperating in Building a High-Level China-Africa Community with a Shared Future in the Spirit of FOCAC." It was hosted by the Embassy of the Republic of Liberia with support from the African Department of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs in collaboration with the Foreign Affairs Office of the Shenzhen Municipal Government.