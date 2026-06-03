Liberia: LDEA Reports 92 Percent Drop in Drug Seizures

MONROVIA — The Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA) has reported a significant decline in drug seizures during the first quarter of 2026, attributing the reduction to intensified enforcement efforts and increased pressure on drug traffickers.

Presenting the agency's first quarter report at the LDEA headquarters in Sinkor, Monrovia, LDEA Officer-in-Charge DCP Fitzgerald T.M. Biago disclosed that drug seizures fell from 5,186.17 kilograms in the last quarter of 2025 to 422.08 kilograms in the first quarter of 2026, representing a 91.86 percent reduction.

According to him, the agency arrested 233 suspects for drug trafficking and other illicit narcotics-related offenses during the reporting period. Of the total number arrested, 193 were males, accounting for 83 percent, while 40 were females, representing 17 percent.

The nationality breakdown of those arrested included 195 Liberians, 17 Nigerians, 12 Sierra Leoneans, and nine Guineans.

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Biago further noted that all suspects were investigated and forwarded to court for prosecution in accordance with Liberian law.

During this period, the LDEA also seized 422.08 kilograms of assorted narcotics, including 115.66 kilograms of Kush, 248.56 kilograms of marijuana, 0.56 kilograms of cocaine, and 57.30 kilograms of tramadol.

The confiscated drugs have an estimated street value of more than US$433,950 and over LD$103 million, according to the agency. He added that in one of its major operations, the LDEA confiscated approximately US$1.337 million at the Bo Waterside border crossing in Grand Cape Mount County.

While he believes the money is linked to transnational drug trafficking activities, he described the seizure as a significant breakthrough in efforts to disrupt organized criminal networks operating across Liberia's borders.

The report also highlighted institutional reforms within the agency. During the quarter, 110 Action Agents were vetted and enrolled at the Liberia National Police Academy for formal recruit training, while 30 senior staff members began leadership and management training programs.

As part of its professionalization efforts, he said the LDEA introduced mandatory random drug testing for personnel, strengthened internal accountability measures, and improved operational efficiency.

According to him, the agency established a vehicle tracking and risk management system, enhanced evidence management procedures, initiated the development of standard operating procedures, and advanced plans for the relocation and renovation of a modern headquarters facility.

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Beyond enforcement activities, he added that the agency expanded its nationwide drug prevention and awareness campaign. Through engagements in schools, communities, churches, mosques, youth groups, and civil society organizations, the LDEA said it reached more than 2,500 citizens with anti-drug education messages.

Despite the reported gains, Biago acknowledged that significant challenges remain, including limited logistics, inadequate surveillance technology, and increasingly sophisticated trafficking methods.

He called for continued support from the Government of Liberia, international partners, civil society organizations, and the public to strengthen the country's fight against illegal drugs.

"The fight against drugs is not the responsibility of the LDEA alone; it is a shared national responsibility," Biago said.

Meanwhile, he added that the first quarter report comes as the Liberian government continues to treat drug abuse and trafficking as both a national security and public health concern.