Liberia: NTA Procures New Buses, Cargo Trucks to Improve Public Transport

Monrovia — The National Transit Authority (NTA) has announced the procurement of 20 buses and five cargo trucks to improve public transportation services across Liberia.

Speaking at the Ministry of Information's regular press briefing on Tuesday, June 2, 2026, in Monrovia, NTA Managing Director Hon. Edmund Forh said that after the initial agreement with the vendor, the authority received 15-seater buses instead of the 19-seater buses originally ordered.

He explained that the NTA refused to pay the full contract price because the buses delivered were smaller than agreed.

According to him, the issue was never discussed with the NTA before delivery, prompting the authority to reject payment based on the original contract price.

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"We informed the vendor that we could not pay the amount agreed for 19-seater buses when 15-seater buses were delivered," Forh said.

"Following negotiations, the vendor agreed to discount each bus by US$1,000, resulting in a total reduction of US$20,000 in the procurement cost."

Forh said the buses will remain parked until an electronic monitoring system is installed to track their operations and improve accountability.

He explained that the NTA plans to introduce an electronic ticketing system that will allow commuters to purchase fares digitally, including the use of monthly transit cards for regular riders.

As part of efforts to ensure proper maintenance of the fleet, Forh disclosed that the authority has brought in a transport maintenance consultant from India, who is already in Liberia to support the initiative.

Meanwhile, the NTA is also exploring the introduction of electric buses as part of a broader strategy to modernize public transportation and promote environmentally sustainable mobility.

Forh said the authority is engaging manufacturers and development partners to procure electric buses for deployment on major routes in Monrovia and surrounding counties.

"If procured, the buses will operate without fuel or gasoline and will run entirely on electricity," he stated.

He noted that transitioning to electric buses would reduce dependence on fluctuating fuel prices, lower maintenance costs associated with conventional engines, and help reduce carbon emissions in urban areas.

The proposed move aligns with global efforts to adopt cleaner and more sustainable transportation systems.

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According to Forh, the NTA is currently assessing infrastructure requirements, including charging stations and electricity supply capacity, to ensure the reliable operation of electric buses.

He added that discussions with international partners are ongoing to secure financing and technical support for the project.