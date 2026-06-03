Nigeria: Uzodimma Unites Imo APC Aspirants

OWERRI — Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, has urged aspirants in the recently concluded All Progressives Congress (APC) primaries in the state to accept the outcome of the exercise and work together for the party's success ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Uzodimma made the appeal at an expanded stakeholders' meeting of the party held on Monday at the Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu International Convention Centre, Owerri.

He called on party members to embrace reconciliation and align with the decisions arising from the primaries, urging aggrieved aspirants to put the contest behind them and focus on securing victory for the party.

The governor also reiterated the need for the South-East to strengthen its position in national politics by ensuring massive support for President Bola Tinubu in the next election.

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He commended the President for his support for development projects in Imo State, saying the administration's achievements in infrastructure and social renewal were made possible through federal backing.

"We must work harder to ensure that President Bola Tinubu gets a huge number of votes from this state in the coming election as a show of gratitude for his support and goodwill towards Imo and the South East," Uzodimma said.

The state APC Chairman, Chief Austin Onyedebelu, also praised the governor's leadership, saying it ensured a peaceful and transparent primary process.

He urged unsuccessful aspirants to accept the outcome in good faith, noting that "in every political contest, there can only be one winner," while assuring inclusiveness in party affairs.

Some aspirants who participated in the primaries commended the party leadership for conducting what they described as fair and credible exercises, and pledged continued loyalty to the APC.

They included senatorial and House of Representatives aspirants who expressed satisfaction with the process despite differing outcomes.

Successful candidates and party leaders also called for unity, stressing the need to consolidate support ahead of the general elections.