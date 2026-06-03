Ghana: Police Recover Stolen Motorbike, Arrest Two Suspected Robbers At Tumu

A swift police operation has led to the arrest of two suspected robbers and the recovery of a motorbike allegedly stolen during a robbery attack on the Tumu-Kowie road in the Sissala East District of the Upper West Region.

The suspects, Seidu Muizu, 20, and Salifu Mutada, 22, are alleged to have robbed three persons at gunpoint and fled with an unregistered Apsonic motorbike on May 30.

A statement signed by the Deputy Upper West Regional Police Commander, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Peter Kamasa, said intelligence gathered after the incident enabled police to track down the suspects and recover the stolen motorbike.

The statement said further investigations led to the retrieval of an unregistered Loujia motorbike believed to have been used in carrying out the robbery.

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Both motorbikes have since been impounded as exhibits to aid investigations.

According to the police, preliminary findings suggest that the suspects may have connections to a number of robbery incidents reported in Tumu and neighbouring communities in recent months.

The command said investigations had, therefore, been expanded to establish whether the suspects played any role in other criminal activities within the district.

The statement noted that the two suspects remained in police custody assisting investigations, while efforts continued to trace and recover the firearm allegedly used in the attack.

It said the arrests formed part of ongoing measures by the police to clamp down on violent crime and improve security within the area.

The Upper West Regional Police Command commended residents for their cooperation and support and urged the public to continue volunteering information that could assist law enforcement agencies in preventing and detecting crime.