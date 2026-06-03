Ghana: Peki-Tsame Road Crash Claims 15 Lives, 25 Injured

Fifteen people have died and 25 others sustained various injuries following a head-on collision at Peki-Tsame in the Oti Region in the early hours of Tuesday, June 2, 2026.

Firefighters from the Peki Fire Station of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) responded swiftly to the crash involving a Mercedes-Benz container truck (WR 1553-C) travelling from Nkwanta to Accra and a Mercedes-Benz passenger bus (GR 3215-E) heading from Battor to Kabiti near Peki Senior High School.

A total of 40 persons were involved in the crash, comprising 21 males, 15 females and four children. Rescue personnel extricated 25 injured victims, including 23 adults and two children, who were rushed to the Peki Government Hospital for treatment.

The bodies of the 15 deceased, made up of nine males and six females, were handed over to the police and conveyed to the hospital mortuary for preservation and further investigation.

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The cause of the accident has not yet been established and is under investigation.

The Ghana National Fire Service said it had intensified its rescue operations at the scene and reminded motorists that the Peki-Tsame stretch formed part of a busy corridor linking parts of the Volta and Oti regions to Accra, often carrying heavy passenger and cargo traffic.

The service urged drivers to exercise caution, observe road traffic regulations and avoid risky overtaking, especially on major highways, to reduce preventable road crashes and loss of lives.