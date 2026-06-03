Ghana: Delta Air Lines Provides Mechanised Borehole for Ga Mashie Community

Delta Air Lines has inaugurated a mechanised borehole facility to improve access to clean and safe drinking water for the people of the Ga Mashie Community in Jamestown, in Accra.

The facility will serve more than 2,000 people, thereby, reducing the daily burden of water collection and contributing to improved health and hygiene outcomes in the community.

It forms part of the Company's 20th Anniversary celebration in touching lives and transforming communities.

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The General Manager, Global Communications, Delta Air Lines, Mr Michael Thomas, who said this yesterday at the 20th Anniversary Dinner in Accra, said, Delta's presence in Ghana had also been defined by long-term community engagement and strategic partnerships focused on health, youth empowerment, education, and leadership development.

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He said through its partnership with Breast Care International, Delta had supported breast cancer awareness initiatives reaching more than 150,000 people and facilitated over 20,000 breast cancer screenings across Ghana.

Mr Thomas said the airline's collaboration with Junior Achievement Africa also supported youth leadership and skills development programmes through the Delta LEAD Camp and Innovation Camp, reaching thousands of young people across the region.

The Chief of Staff, Mr Julius Debrah, said the airline had strengthened the relationship between Ghana and the U.S.A adding that, it continues to connect people and families, and has provided opportunities to many Ghanaians.

"When Delta launched its nonstop service between Ghana and the United States 20 years ago, it was more than a commercial decision; it was a bold statement of confidence in Ghana and in the future of this partnership

"Ghana continues to play a strategic role within Delta's West Africa network, and we remain focused on enhancing connectivity, customer experience, and long-term growth opportunities across the market" he said.

The Manager, in charge of Sales West Africa, Delta Air Lines, Mary Gbobaniyi, said Delta's contributions in Ghana have also earned significant industry recognition, including awards for operational excellence, customer service, and corporate social responsibility from institutions such as the Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana (CIMG), the Ghana CSR Excellence Awards, and the American Chamber of Commerce Ghana

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She said over the years, Delta had become a trusted link for families, businesses, students, and professionals, and has played a meaningful role in strengthening the connection between countries.

Echoing the importance of Delta's longstanding presence and partnerships in Ghana, Managing Director in charge of International and Speciality Sales, Delta Air Lines, Rob LeBel, said the anniversary represented far more than a milestone in aviation operations.

"Today, we celebrate 20 years of partnership, connectivity, operational consistency, and the strong relationships Delta has built with the people and institutions of Ghana. Our presence in Ghana has been defined by long-term network commitment and Ghana remains an incredibly important market within Delta's Africa network.

Delta became the first U.S. airline to operate nonstop flights between the United States and Ghana and has maintained two decades of uninterrupted operations, even during the COVID-19 pandemic, ensuring continued passenger movement and cargo connectivity during a period of significant global aviation disruption," he said.