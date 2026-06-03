Ghana: Tendomah, Welteng in Wa West Connected to National Grid

Residents of Tendomah and Welteng in the Wa West District of the Upper West Region are celebrating a major milestone following the commissioning of an electricity project that has connected the two communities to the national grid.

The project, which was officially commissioned on Saturday, May 31, 2026, is expected to improve the living conditions of residents, enhance economic activities, and support the delivery of essential social services in the beneficiary communities.

The commissioning ceremony was led by the Upper West Regional Minister, Mr Charles Lwanga Puozuing, accompanied by the Member of Parliament for Wa West, Mr Peter Lanchene Toobu, and the Wa West District Chief Executive and other government officials.

Addressing residents during the event, Mr Puozuing described the project as a significant step towards bridging the rural infrastructure gap and extending development to underserved communities in the district.

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He recalled that the electrification project was initiated in 2020 but stalled shortly after work commenced, adding that, it was revived and completed following a directive by President John Dramani Mahama that a portion of the District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF) should be allocated to the completion of abandoned and legacy projects across the country.

On his part, Mr Toobu expressed appreciation to the President for prioritising the completion of stalled development projects and ensuring that rural communities benefit from critical infrastructure.

He also commended the Minister of Energy and Green Transition, John Abdulai Jinapor, the Regional Minister, management of the Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo), traditional leaders, community members, and the media for their collective efforts in bringing the project to fruition.

Residents of Tendomah and Welteng expressed joy over the development, noting that access to electricity would improve education, healthcare delivery, communication, and small-scale businesses in the area.

Community members said the project had ended years of reliance on kerosene lamps and other alternative sources of lighting, opening a new chapter of socio-economic transformation for the people of Tendomah and Welteng.

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The connection of the two communities to the national grid forms part of government's broader efforts to expand rural electrification and promote inclusive development in all parts