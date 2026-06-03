Ghana: Madina MP, MCE Donate Cows for Eid

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Madina, Dr Francis-Xavier Sosu, and the La Nkwantanang-Madina Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Alhaji Ibrahim Fuseini Faila, on Wednesday presented 13 cows to Muslim communities in the area to support the celebration of this year's Eid-ul-Adha festival.

The beneficiary communities included Madina Zongo, the Taxi Rank Mosque, Otinibi, Madina Youth, Zongo Youth and Adentan. Each group received two cows to be slaughtered and distributed among households.

Presenting the items, Dr Sosu said they had been delegated by President John Dramani Mahama to deliver the donation as a token of support to enable the communities celebrate the festival joyfully.

He explained that Eid-ul-Adha was a period of sacrifice, adding that as a leader, he considered it important to celebrate with the people, as the occasion symbolised peaceful co-existence and forgiveness in the name of Allah.

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Dr Sosu commended the Muslim communities for their peaceful nature, noting that such harmony would help drive growth and development in the area and improve the living conditions of the people.

Alhaji Faila, on his part, praised the Muslim community, particularly the youth groups, for their commitment to peace. He assured them that every effort would be made to sustain the peace currently prevailing in the municipality.

He said the gesture by the President demonstrated a strong commitment to the welfare of the people and urged the communities to continue praying for him to fulfil his promises to the nation.

The MCE also advised the youth to celebrate in moderation, noting that the festival extended beyond a single day and should not be reduced to just the slaughtering and sharing of animals.

He emphasised that the act of giving was a sacrifice and urged residents to be tolerant and forgiving towards one another to maintain peace.

The General Secretary of the Madina Chiefs, Dr Iddris Dick Collingson, commended the President for the gesture, as well as the MP and the MCE for delivering the donation. He also prayed for Allah's blessings upon the President to continue his efforts to transform the country.