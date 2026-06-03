Ghana: GMA Launches World PR Day Festival 2026

Global Media Alliance (GMA) has officially launched the World PR Day (WPRD) Festival 2026, a 6th consecutive edition. Running from June through to July.

This year's festival, is on the theme: 'Reimagining PR', focuses on storytelling, innovation, and research.

As digital disruptions, shifting cultural paradigms, and data analytics rewrite the traditional communications playbook, the role of PR has evolved from tactical messaging to a critical component of corporate strategy.

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The WPRD Festival 2026 is intentionally curated to address these structural shifts, serving as a crucial industry connection to map out the next era of strategic communications.

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Designed to bridge the gap among corporate public relations, the creative economy, and rigorous empirical research, the festival introduces immersive experiences that blend physical events with borderless digital dialogues.

The 2026 festival lineup features curated events tailored to tackle major industry transformations, culture, and strategy shifts, bringing together over 20 expert speakers from top global and local brands, public relations agencies, and academia.

The festival will deliver real-world case studies, alongside two virtual conversations designed to connect minds internationally and bring global contexts to local communication needs.

Speaking on the launch, Emma Wenani, Chief Director of Global Media Alliance, noted that WPRD Festival 2026 reflects the growing need for professionals to rethink communication approaches in an increasingly digital and interconnected environment.

"PR is being reimagined in real time. This year's festival is about creating immersive experiences that challenge professionals, students, and organisations to rethink the future of communication and the impact of PR in shaping society," she said.

In his remarks, the Head of PR at GMA and Lead Curator for WPRD Festival, Ekow Quandzie, highlighted the intentionality behind the festival's design to foster deeper engagement between industry and academia.

"We are bringing together experts, thought leaders, and communication professionals to share insights, exchange ideas, and inspire the next generation of practitioners," Mr Quandzie said.

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He said "We are creating spaces where learning, innovation, and collaboration can thrive, delivering practical insights that go far beyond traditional conference formats."

With its potent mix of professionals, academics, creatives, and emerging communicators, the WPRD Festival 2026 is set to further position Ghana as an active, leading contributor to global conversations on the future of public relations.