Ghana: Initiate Processes to Remove CAF President Dr Motsepe From Office... 2 Petitioners Urges GFA

Two concerned Ghanaians have petitioned the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to initiate discussions and processes within African football that will lead to the removal of CAF President, Patrice Tlhopane Motsepe, from office.

The petitioners - Political Activist, Solomon Owusu, and Lawyer Andrew Appiah-Danquah, urged the GFA to lead efforts to review whether Dr Motsepe remains the right person to head the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

The call followed the xenophobic violence recorded in South Africa, where the CAF president hails from.

According to the petitioners, their concerns were not based on Dr Motsepe's personal character, nationality or achievements.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

However, they believe there was a conflict between CAF's message of African unity and the repeated incidents of xenophobic attacks against other Africans in South Africa.

The petition stated that CAF, led by Dr Motsepe, stands for unity, inclusion and solidarity among African countries and peoples.

It noted that football remains one of the strongest tools for bringing Africans together regardless of their language, culture or nationality, adding that, "the President of CAF is not only an administrator but also a symbol of African unity."

The petitioners expressed concern over recurring xenophobic violence in South Africa, where foreign Africans have reportedly suffered attacks, intimidation, and destruction of businesses and, in some cases, loss of life.

They acknowledged that Dr Motsepe cannot be held personally responsible for such incidents, however, they argued that the continued occurrence of xenophobic attacks has created concerns among many Africans and could affect the image of CAF as a continental body.

The petition further stated that South Africa has a special responsibility to promote Pan-African values because many African countries supported its struggle against apartheid.

According to the petitioners, the support given by African nations during the anti-apartheid struggle created expectations of stronger solidarity and unity from South Africa.

The petition also highlighted Ghana's historic role in promoting Pan-Africanism. It said Ghana, the home of Kwame Nkrumah and host of the African Continental Free Trade Area Secretariat, has a responsibility to raise issues that affect African unity and continental institutions.

The petitioners urged the GFA to engage other football associations across Africa on the matter and to encourage discussions on leadership accountability within CAF.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

They also want the GFA to support stronger ethical and Pan-African leadership requirements for future CAF leaders, and if necessary, support a process for leadership renewal within the organisation.

The petition concluded by urging the GFA to take steps to protect the integrity, credibility and moral authority of CAF while promoting unity, inclusion and mutual respect among Africans through football.