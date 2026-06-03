Liberia: CSA Boss Engages Ivorian PM On Public Service Cooperation

The Director-General of Liberia's Civil Service Agency (CSA), Dr. Josiah F. Joekai Jr., on Monday, June 1, 2026, paid a courtesy visit to the Prime Minister of the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire, Robert Beugré Mambé, following an official invitation. The meeting was held at the Prime Minister's office in Abidjan.

The visit formed part of Dr. Joekai's engagements on the margins of the 3rd High-Level Meeting of the Health and Public Service Network of Africa (HaPSNA), which is currently being hosted in Côte d'Ivoire.

During the meeting, Dr. Joekai conveyed a message of goodwill and cooperation from His Excellency Joseph Nyuma Boakai Sr., President of the Republic of Liberia, to His Excellency Alassane Dramane Ouattara, President of the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire, through Prime Minister Mambé.

The message underscored the importance of strengthening bilateral relations and advancing regional collaboration in the areas of human health, public service governance, and sustainable development.

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"I am truly honored to be here, Mr. Prime Minister. I bring warm greetings from His Excellency Joseph Nyuma Boakai Sr., President of the Republic of Liberia, who has asked me to convey his best wishes to his brother, His Excellency Alassane Dramane Ouattara, President of the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire," Dr. Joekai said.

Dr. Joekai also expressed appreciation to the Government and people of Côte d'Ivoire for hosting the 3rd High-Level Meeting of HaPSNA and for their continued commitment to fostering regional partnerships aimed at improving public sector performance and health outcomes across Africa.

In response, Prime Minister Mambé welcomed Dr. Joekai and reaffirmed his government's commitment to strengthening the longstanding ties between Liberia and Côte d'Ivoire. He highlighted the importance of continued cooperation in critical sectors, particularly health and public service administration.

The Ivorian Prime Minister also extended his best wishes to President Boakai and assured Dr. Joekai that the Liberian leader's message and greetings would be conveyed to President Ouattara.

Dr. Joekai was accompanied to the meeting by Liberia's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire, Her Excellency Willye Mai Tolbert King.