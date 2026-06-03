Liberia: Danger Looms in Gbarpolu

MONROVIA — Gbarpolu County Senator Amara M. Konneh has warned that unsafe underground mining in Henry Town is putting miners at risk as heavy rains intensify across Liberia.

In a communication to the Liberian Senate on Tuesday, Konneh asked plenary to investigate what he described as widespread illegal mining and environmental degradation, particularly in Gbarpolu County.

He said that during a visit to the site, he observed miners working underground without protective measures, creating what he called an immediate safety risk during the rainy season.

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Konneh said the miners were operating underground without protection and warned that saturated ground could collapse as rains continue. He also questioned whether the mining activities were consistent with the operator's license, which he said was held by a Chinese entity.

He said the unregulated mining operations, including the use of heavy dredging equipment and the involvement of unauthorized foreign actors, were damaging local ecosystems.

Konneh said the activities were polluting waterways and leaving large areas of land exposed to severe environmental damage, with possible consequences for livelihoods, health and public safety in rural communities.

He said Mines and Energy Minister Wilmot Paye recently described conditions in Henry Town as a national emergency.

Konneh said the problem was not limited to Gbarpolu and urged the Senate Committee on Mines and Energy to invite the Mines and Energy Minister and the Executive Director of the Environmental Protection Agency to provide detailed briefings.

He said the officials should explain the causes of illegal mining, the enforcement steps being taken and the remediation measures planned to address environmental damage.

He asked the Senate to treat the matter as urgent.

After the communication was read, the Senate referred the matter to its Committee on Mines and Energy for review.