Liberia: Lawmakers Risk Salary Cuts Over Poor Attendance

Capitol Hill — The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Richard N. Koon, has warned House members that their salaries may be cut due to poor attendance at legislative sessions.

Speaker Koon made the statement on Tuesday, June 2, 2026, after waiting for hours for members who have repeatedly failed to attend sittings.

Speaking to reporters, Speaker Koon said that any lawmaker who fails to attend legislative sessions going forward could face salary deductions. He expressed concern over persistent absenteeism among lawmakers, stressing that if the trend continues, it could result in disciplinary actions, including salary cuts.

"We want to send this message to the leadership. The leadership will take decisive measures against members who are always absent," he emphasized.

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He further noted that repeated absences by his colleagues continue to hinder the work of the Legislature and the Liberian people.

"Lawmakers have a responsibility to serve the Liberian people, and regular attendance is essential to fulfilling that duty. The people's business must be conducted without unnecessary delays," Koon stated.

He added that the Liberian people deserve better and called on lawmakers to prioritize their legislative responsibilities and remain dedicated to serving the nation.

The regular session of the Liberian House of Representatives was cancelled due to the absence of a quorum.

When asked if he was losing control over the House, Koon replied, "Not at all." He said he still has control, but some members have simply chosen not to come to work, even though they wish to continue enjoying the benefits of being lawmakers.

Article 33 of the Liberian Constitution states that a simple majority of each House shall constitute a quorum for conducting business. However, a lower number may adjourn from day to day and compel the attendance of absent members.

This constitutional provision empowers the Legislature to take measures to ensure members attend sittings and fulfill their duties to the public.