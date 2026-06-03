Liberia: GC, Naymote Launch Policy Brief On Decentralization Progress

The Governance Commission hosted the launch of a policy brief by NAYMOTE Partners for Democratic Development titled "Decentralization from Promise to Practice in Contemporary Liberia." The brief highlights progress and challenges in County Development Agendas and County Councils in Bong, Margibi, and Grand Bassa counties.

Acting Chairman Prof. Alaric K. Tokpa in his opening remarks yesterday, welcomed government officials, development partners, civil society, county authorities, and media to the GC for the event.

He made clear that while the GC was not involved in the assessment's planning or data collection, it is proud to partner with NAYMOTE to host the launch and promote dialogue on one of Liberia's most transformative governance reforms.

Local Government Act driving change:

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Tokpa emphasized that decentralization aims to move governance, decision-making, and public services closer to citizens. Historically, authority and resources were concentrated in Monrovia, limiting local influence and service delivery.

The Local Government Act of 2018 established County Councils, City Councils, Municipal Councils, District Development Councils, Clan Councils, and Town Councils as platforms for citizen participation in local governance.

County Service Centers now allow citizens to obtain documents such as birth certificates, business registrations, permits, and licenses without traveling to Monrovia.

County Councils at the center:

The policy brief examines the functioning of County Councils and County Development Agendas in Bong, Margibi, and Grand Bassa. County Councils are the highest decision-making bodies at the county level, responsible for reviewing development priorities and ensuring local initiatives reflect community needs.

The findings raise questions on whether County Councils are exercising their statutory responsibilities, if County Development Agendas are guiding investments, the level of citizen participation, and adequacy of resources for local institutions.

Tokpa noted that effective implementation of decentralization requires predictable fiscal transfers, stronger local revenue systems, enhanced capacity, robust accountability, and sustained political commitment.

Decentralization as state-building:

He said decentralization is considered a state-building and peacebuilding strategy, promoting trust in public institutions and strengthening democratic governance.

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Lessons from the three counties offer recommendations for all 15 counties and may guide future reforms to strengthen the Local Government Act and improve local governance.

Tokpa said decentralization should remain central to Liberia's development agenda and urged stakeholders to use the policy brief to guide dialogue and reform.

"The true measure of success will not be found in the laws we enact or the institutions we establish. It will be found in stronger communities, better public services, greater citizen participation, and improved livelihoods for the people we serve, the people of Liberia."