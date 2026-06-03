Liberia: Nir Clarifies OSD Partnership

Monrovia — The National Identification Registry (NIR) has clarified that Liberia's partnership with Austrian firm OSD is a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) designed to modernize the country's National Biometric Identification System (NBIS), without compromising national data sovereignty.

At a press conference on June 2, NIR Communications Director Daniel Sloh Sargbe addressed concerns about the agreement, emphasizing that all Liberian biometric data remains under the exclusive ownership and control of the government.

"The data of the NIR is the sole property of the Republic of Liberia," Sargbe stated, underscoring that OSD's role is limited to providing technical solutions, while NIR will continue to manage citizen enrollment and data custody.

Data Security and National Interest

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The NIR stressed that the management and protection of identification data are matters of national security, governed by both Liberian and international laws. The Registry remains the sole institution responsible for issuing national ID cards to citizens and legal residents.

Investment for Modernization

Sargbe explained that the government sought a PPP to attract significant investment for NBIS upgrades, including new ICT equipment, logistics, and a mass enrollment campaign aimed at registering the entire population within 18 months. He noted that all procedures conformed to the Public Procurement and Concessions Commission (PPCC) requirements. The amended PPCC Act of 2026 allows for sole-source concessions in cases of national security or strategic national interest.

"There is absolutely nothing wrong or secret about this partnership agreement, contrary to what is speculated in the public," NIR affirmed, adding that the full agreement will be disclosed after legislative approval.

Commitment to Inclusion

Sargbe highlighted the Registry's commitment to building an inclusive, secure, and modern identification system. The upgraded biometric system aims to facilitate access to banking, telecommunications, elections, and social protection services, ensuring that every Liberian is counted and protected.

The NIR urged the public to seek information only from official channels as efforts continue to build a system where "every Liberian counts, every identity matters, and no one is left behind."