Liberia, Côte d'Ivoire Strengthen Ties On Public Service and Health

Liberia's Civil Service Agency Director-General Dr. Josiah F. Joekai Jr. paid a courtesy visit to Côte d'Ivoire Prime Minister Robert Beugré Mambé in Abidjan on June 2, 2026, reaffirming strong bilateral relations and regional cooperation on health and public service governance.

The meeting took place at the Prime Minister's office on the margins of the 3rd High-Level Meeting of the Health and Public Service Network of Africa, currently hosted by Côte d'Ivoire.

Message of goodwill delivered:

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Dr. Joekai conveyed greetings and a message of cooperation from President Joseph Nyuma Boakai Sr. to President Alassane Dramane Ouattara through Prime Minister Mambé. The message emphasized strengthening bilateral relations and advancing collaboration in human health, public service governance, and sustainable development.

"I bring warm greetings from His Excellency Joseph Nyuma Boakai Sr., President of the Republic of Liberia, who has asked me to convey his best wishes to his brother, His Excellency Alassane Dramane Ouattara," Dr. Joekai said.

He also thanked the Government and people of Côte d'Ivoire for hosting HaPSNA and for their continued commitment to regional partnerships that improve public sector performance and health outcomes across Africa.

Commitment to deeper cooperation:

Prime Minister Mambé welcomed Dr. Joekai and reaffirmed Côte d'Ivoire's commitment to further strengthening the longstanding ties between the two countries. He highlighted the importance of continued cooperation in critical sectors, especially health and public service administration.

The Prime Minister extended best wishes to President Boakai and assured Dr. Joekai that the Liberian leader's message would be conveyed to President Ouattara.

Dr. Joekai was accompanied by Liberia's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Côte d'Ivoire, Her Excellency Willye Mai Tolbert King.

The engagement underscores growing collaboration between Liberia and Côte d'Ivoire as both nations work with regional partners to build stronger, more responsive public institutions and improve service delivery for citizens.