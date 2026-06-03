Ghana: 105 Trafficked Victims Repatriated to Respective Countries

The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has safely repatriated 105 foreign nationals identified as victims of human trafficking following an intelligence led operation at Asankragwa in the Western North Region.

The victims, made up of 103 Nigerians, one Beninese and one Cameroonian, were among 112 foreign nationals apprehended during a raid conducted on May 20, 2026, by the Asankragwa Sector Command of the GIS.

The operation, led by the Assistant Commissioner of Immigration, Kwabena Adjei, targeted premises suspected to be harbouring persons engaged in commercial sex activities in the area.

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A statement issued by the Head of the Public Affairs Department of the GIS, Deputy Superintendent of Immigration (DSI) Barbara Sam, said initial screening of the suspects revealed that all 112 were females aged between 12 and 38 years.

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It said the group comprised 110 Nigerians, one Beninese and one Cameroonian, who were subsequently transferred to a holding centre in the Greater Accra Region for further investigations and processing.

According to the statement, investigations conducted by the Anti Human Smuggling and Trafficking in Persons (AHSTIP) Unit of the Service, identified seven suspects and confirmed the remaining 105 individuals as victims of trafficking.

It stated that the National Operations Department of the GIS, working in collaboration with the relevant embassies and representatives of the Cameroonian community in Ghana, facilitated the safe return of the victims to their respective home countries.

The statement noted that the seven suspects remained under investigation and could face prosecution if found culpable.

The Comptroller General of Immigration, Samuel Basintale Amadu, urged foreign nationals residing in Ghana to comply with the country's immigration and criminal laws.

He reaffirmed the commitment of the service to working closely with other security agencies to combat human trafficking, migrant smuggling and related transnational crimes while ensuring the protection of vulnerable persons from exploitation.

Mr Amadu further assured the public that the GIS would continue to intensify surveillance and intelligence gathering operations aimed at dismantling trafficking networks operating within the country.