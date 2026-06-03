Nigeria: Gunmen Reportedly Attack Immigration Office in Ogbomoso, Cart Away Firearms

3 June 2026
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Adeola Badru

Suspected gunmen on Tuesday night reportedly attacked the Nigeria Immigration Service office in Ogbomoso, Oyo State, making away with firearms belonging to officers on duty.

The incident was said to have occurred at about 10:00 p.m. at the immigration office located along the Ogbomoso-Ilorin Motorway, near the NNPC filling station.

Sources said the assailants stormed the facility while commercial activities were still ongoing at the nearby Ayanyan Cattle Market.

During the attack, officers on duty were reportedly overpowered and dispossessed of their firearms. The exact number of weapons taken could not be immediately confirmed.

Following the operation, the attackers reportedly fled the scene under the cover of darkness.

When contacted for confirmation, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Oyo State Police Command, DSP, Olayinka Ayanlade, said he had not yet received an official briefing on the incident.

"I have not been briefed on the incident at this time. I will provide updates as soon as the necessary information becomes available," the police spokesman stated.

As of the time of filing this report, authorities are yet to issue an official statement on the attack, while efforts were ongoing to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident and the whereabouts of the perpetrators.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

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