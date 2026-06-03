Gambia: Barrow, Darboe Call for Peace, Unity As Election Year Begins

President Adama Barrow and opposition leader Ousainu Darboe both used Eid-ul-Adha messages last week to urge Gambians to safeguard peace and tolerance ahead of a pivotal election year.

Speaking after Eid prayers Wednesday at the King Fahad Mosque, President Barrow said the festival is "a day of reunion, reconciliation, and prayers," and called on citizens to put national interest above division.

"A country cannot develop without peace. Peace is priceless. Let us all work hard towards peace," Barrow said. He warned that stability is the foundation for progress and appealed for maturity as political activities intensify.

"We advise Gambians to maintain peace and stability so that we will organise a very successful election an election that is peaceful, transparent and recognised by the international community," he added.

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The President also addressed the Middle East conflict, stressing that "dialogue is the only way forward" and that "our religion is a religion that preaches peace."

In a separate Eid message, UDP leader Ousainu Darboe echoed the call for unity, saying the festival should inspire reconciliation and compassion beyond politics.

"Our strength as a nation lies in our ability to live together in peace despite our differences," Darboe said. He urged respect for diverse opinions, faiths, and ethnic backgrounds, noting that Eid's traditions of sacrifice and charity should "strengthen ties across communities."

"As we share the blessings of Eid, let us also share kindness, forgiveness, and solidarity," Darboe added.

Eid-ul-Adha was observed nationwide on May 27 with prayers, sacrifices, and charitable acts. With elections approaching, both leaders framed tolerance and peaceful coexistence as essential to protecting The Gambia's democratic gains.

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