Gambia: Hassan Gibril Hails Chief Justice Jallow's Legacy As He Sets to Retire

Chief Justice Hassan B. Jallow has announced his voluntary retirement from the office of Chief Justice of the Republic of The Gambia, effective 1st August 2026, marking the end of a distinguished judicial career widely regarded as one of the most impactful in the country's legal history.

In a heartfelt message addressed to members of the Judiciary, Chief Justice Jallow expressed deep appreciation for the support he received throughout his tenure, describing the dedication of judicial staff as central to the continued functioning of the justice system.

"I shall be voluntarily retiring from the office of Chief Justice with effect from 01 August 2026," he stated.

He further extended gratitude to all judicial officers and staff for their commitment "within and outside the courtrooms," noting that their service has been "a very valuable contribution to the continuous turning of the wheels of justice."

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Urging continued dedication to duty, the outgoing Chief Justice called on members of the Judiciary not to relent in their efforts but to strengthen their resolve in ensuring that justice in The Gambia remains both independent and efficient.

"My heart, my thoughts and my prayers shall always be with you and the Judiciary," he added.

The announcement has triggered widespread reflection across legal, academic, and civic circles, with many describing his retirement as the conclusion of a defining era in Gambian jurisprudence.

Chief Justice Jallow's career spans decades of service at both national and international levels. He previously served as Solicitor General, Attorney General, and Minister of Justice of The Gambia, where he played a key role in shaping the country's early legal and institutional framework.

Beyond national service, he rose to international prominence as Prosecutor of the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda, serving at the rank of United Nations Under-Secretary-General, where he was involved in prosecuting some of the gravest crimes against humanity.

He later returned to The Gambia in 2017 to assume the office of Chief Justice, where he was widely credited with strengthening judicial independence, restoring institutional confidence, and reinforcing the professionalism of the courts.

Legal observers and commentators have consistently described his tenure as one marked by restraint, integrity, and a deep respect for the rule of law, with many noting that his leadership helped elevate public confidence in the judiciary.

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Paying tribute to his legacy, Hassan Gibril, a close friend, former classmate, and compatriot, described Chief Justice Jallow as "a scaled servant of the nation whose life is a quiet but unyielding testament to justice, integrity, and service."

He said Chief Justice Jallow's retirement should not be viewed merely as an exit from public office, but as "the setting of a standard for generations to come."

Gibril further reflected that the retiring Chief Justice represents a rare example of lifelong dedication to principle, stating that his journey reflects "the arc of a life in service to law, conscience, and country."

According to him, Chief Justice Jallow's legacy is not defined by titles or positions held, but by the consistency of his moral compass across both national and international stages.

"He leaves behind no monuments of stone," Gibril said, "but something far more enduring: a judiciary that understands independence, and a nation reminded that justice is both a duty and a moral responsibility."

As Chief Justice Jallow prepares to step down, tributes continue to pour in, reflecting deep respect for a jurist whose influence has shaped both domestic legal reform and international criminal justice.

His retirement marks not only the end of a tenure, but also the continuation of a legacy that will remain deeply embedded in The Gambia's judicial history for generations to come.

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